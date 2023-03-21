Coming Off a Strong 2022, CentralReach Enters 2023 with a Focus on Helping Customers Unlock Positive Financial and Clinical Outcomes as They Navigate Current Economic Conditions and Staffing Challenges

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software, today announced a positive momentum for 2023 with a focus on helping customers unlock positive financial and clinical outcomes via software and services in the upcoming year. 2023 will see the maturation of the significant investments in product and M&A the company made in 2021 and 2022 with the release of several key products that address critical pain points and needs for their clients in both the therapy provider, education and adult transition markets.

The company extended its strong growth trend from prior years in 2022 which reflects both the health of the Autism and IDD Care market and the significant investments it has made over the past 5 years.

ARR grew 30% year over year.

New customers grew 36% year over year.

Total full-time employees grew 10% year over year, with almost 400 employees by year-end.

Therapy sessions grew by 55% year over year, totalling over 20 million sessions for the year.

Clinical data points were up 40% year over year, expanding to a total of over 2.5 billion points.

Billable charges grew 25% year over year, totalling approximately $6 billion in total charges.

"CentralReach customers have added over 2.5 billion proprietary clinical data points across our platform, a number that is growing at a rate of 40% year over year, which both demonstrates our clear leadership in the Autism and IDD Care market and the unique position we are in to help our clients and payers quantify the components of care that truly drive positive outcomes for the community we serve," said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. "With a run rate of 1 billion new data points per year, the company's data set is approximately 10x the size of its nearest competitor, which will allow CentralReach to apply machine learning and AI models, in partnership with our clients, to generate a unique understanding of which value-based outcomes will provide the most benefit to all stakeholders in autism and IDD care."

In 2023, the company will introduce several new solutions that it expects will help customers maximize clinical outcomes, unlock cash flow and improve revenue performance.

An AI-Driven, Fully Integrated ABA Scheduling Engine Is Helping Providers Maximize Appointments while Reducing Scheduling Costs

The company is offering a fully integrated, AI-driven, smart-scheduling engine integrated directly into the company's practice management and clinical platform designed to reduce time spent on scheduling ABA appointments. Named CR ScheduleAI, the software empowers schedulers supporting both in-center and at-home therapy to quickly and easily build and maintain complex provider schedules in a secure, HIPAA-compliant way based on client and staff availability, distance and drivetime, key treatment criteria and provider skill sets, all with push-button automation. ​The scheduling engine accounts for ABA-specific constraints such as provider and client availability, provider criteria/skill/credentials set, distance between client/office locations, authorization utilization, required rest periods, greatly increasing its effectiveness and differentiating it from generic schedule products on the market today.

A New Digital Platform That Combines the ABLLS-R and AFLS Assessments Is Empowering Providers to Assess from Over 2,400 Skills for Better Outcomes. A New Smart Assessment Is Also Expected to Be Introduced in the 2H of the Year which Will Accelerate the Time to Complete Both the ABLLS-R and AFLS.

The company has digitized and combined the payor-approved, school-approved ABLLS-R and AFLS assessments into a brand new software platform so providers and educators can digitally track and assess over 2,400 critical skills across language, learning, behavior, and functional living for children and adults with autism and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).​

With a combined 40+ years of assessment data and proven efficacy, ​the ABLLS-R | AFLS CR Assessments product provides a digital way to conduct assessments, generate individualized reports, track progress over time so both therapy providers and educational teams and administrators can more easily connect the dots between goals and progress.

In addition to the new platform, the company plans to introduce a smart assessment product in the second half of 2023 that will greatly increase ease of use and shorten completion time for both assessments.

New Training and Development Solutions Are Helping Providers Reduce Turnover, Clinician Burnout, and Improve Learning Outcomes and Test Results for the Next Generation of RBTs and BCBAs

CR Institute is an ABA-staff training, competency, and skill development platform designed for professionals who serve those in the Autism and IDD care space. The world-class curriculum gives providers everything needed to engage staff, create career pathing for new RBTs and BCBAs - all to help limit burnout and turnover. CR Institute is also now offering ABA Knowledge Builder, a new BCBA test prep solution for therapy providers and universities that helps meet the increased demand for ABA services by preparing the next generation of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs).

A Patented, On-the-go, Digital Parent Training Solution Will Unlock Parent Potential and Maximize Parent Training Authorization Utilization for Providers

CentralReach is launching its innovative, patented solution in the first quarter of 2023, which will enable ABA practices to provide multi-media-based, self-paced parent training on-the-go designed to unlock the full potential of clinician-led, parent-reinforced care. Through the app, parents can access a library of off-the-shelf and customized digital content and videos to learn the basics of ABA and other parenting strategies provide video-modeled programming customized for their child with instructions on how to deliver it as an RBT would and learn how to monitor and collect data on their child.

An End-to-End Solution for PreK-12 Schools and Educators to Assess, Track, and Support Students in Special Education Programs that Align to IEP Requirements

In addition, the company made key advancements in CentralReach's Autism and IDD Care Gap™ platform for special education with the acquisition of LiftEd, a special education software, ABLLS-R|AFLS Assessments, and its patented Avail by CentralReach application. With the integration and bundling of these newly acquired products, educators and therapists are able to more easily align classroom progress monitoring to active IEP goals and short-term objectives, ensuring they are unlocking the full potential of student outcomes as well as meeting special education compliance.

"Each of the advancements in our platform represents our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to support professionals delivering ABA and related therapies to individuals of any age in any setting in which they receive care, with a keen understanding that the work that these individuals do has a direct impact on the Autism and IDD Care community," said CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. "As we look to 2023, we have confidence that our customers will continue to positively address the massive demand from the community they serve and conviction that increased adoption of the products we have developed and continue to roll out will enable them to do so more effectively and more profitably than ever before."

CentralReach will also be hosting a number of new leadership events, CR ExecConnects, to introduce its new offerings, engage with key customers and industry leaders and gather feedback on how it can continue to improve its platform in a way that best serves the needs of those in the autism and IDD care space. This Autism and IDD Care Leadership Tour will be hosted in four states to start: New Jersey, California, Florida, and Texas. In addition, the company will also hold its annual Autism and IDD Care Conference, CR Unite, on October 16th-19th in New Orleans, which is expected to bring in the industry's top talent for 3 days of workshops, CEUs, networking and more.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 140,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.