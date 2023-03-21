PharmaJet Announces Clinical Results from Scancell's COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Study Exclusively Administered with Their Needle-free Precision Delivery Systems

Results provide rationale for combining modern needle-free administration and plasmid DNA vaccines and therapeutics.

PharmaJet®, a company engineering precision delivery systems that may overcome the challenges of nucleic acid vaccine delivery, today announced that its partner, Scancell, a developer of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, reported positive results from their Phase 1 COVIDITY clinical trial. The trial was conducted at the University of Cape Town Lung Institute in South Africa to assess the safety and immunogenicity of their COVID-19 DNA candidate vaccines, SCOV1 and SCOV2. The vaccines were exclusively administered using the PharmaJet Tropis® and Stratis® needle-free precision delivery systems.

The results from the trial were highly encouraging, inducing neutralizing antibody and T cell responses with no safety concerns. Administration with PharmaJet's devices was well received by study participants. This new set of human data adds to the growing evidence indicating that this modern needle-free administration technology is an increasingly viable option to enhance plasmid DNA vaccine immune response.

Professor Lindy Durrant, Chief Executive Officer, Scancell, commented, "We are encouraged by these results. The trial validates that AvidiMab®-modified immunotherapies boost immune responses and PharmaJet's Needle-free Injection Systems are effective in delivering our ImmunoBody®-generated drug candidate. Our plans are to include PharmaJet Needle-free precision delivery systems in future trials with our immuno-oncology projects.''

Chris Cappello, President and CEO, PharmaJet, said, "We are pleased by our collaboration with Scancell and we look forward to potentially contributing more as an advanced administration partner. Our precision delivery systems have demonstrated improved immune response for multiple DNA and RNA vaccines1 and our intradermal administration platform played a critical role in the commercialization of the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine2. We operate at industrial scale, and we are able to rapidly deploy our systems for all stages of a clinical program as well as for the commercialization of vaccines developed in combination with our injection systems."

About PharmaJet

PharmaJet's vision is to enable greater access to life-saving vaccines and pharmaceuticals globally. We are committed to helping our partners realize their research and commercialization goals while making an impact on public health. PharmaJet Needle-free precision delivery Systems provide increased vaccine effectiveness, a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. They are both commercially available for global immunization programs. For more information visit https://pharmajet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Scancell

Scancell is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is leveraging its proprietary research, built up over many years of studying the human adaptive immune system, to generate novel medicines to treat significant unmet needs in cancer and infectious disease. The Company is building a pipeline of innovative products by utilizing its four technology platforms: Moditope® and ImmunoBody® for vaccines and GlyMab® and AvidiMab® for antibodies.

Adaptive immune responses include antibodies and T cells (CD4 and CD8), both of which can recognize damaged or infected cells. In order to destroy such cancerous or infected cells, Scancell uses either vaccines to induce immune responses or monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to redirect immune cells or drugs. The Company's unique approach is that its innovative products target modifications of proteins and lipids. For the vaccines (Moditope® and ImmunoBody®) this includes citrullination and homocitrullination of proteins, whereas its mAb portfolio targets glycans or sugars that are added onto proteins and / or lipids (GlyMab®) or enhances the potency of antibodies and their ability to directly kill tumor cells (AvidiMab®).

For further information about Scancell, please visit: https://www.scancell.co.uk/

