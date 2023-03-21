Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,298 in the last 365 days.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Investigation

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sarepta" or the "Company") SRPT. Investors who purchased Sarepta securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/srpt.

The investigation concerns whether Sarepta has violated federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2023, Sarepta issued a press release announcing that "at its late cycle meeting for the SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) biologics license application (BLA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Therapeutics (OTP) has determined that an advisory committee meeting will be held for SRP-9001 in advance of the May 29, 2023 regulatory action date." Sarepta's Chief Executive Officer stated in the press release that "[w]hile we are disappointed that we must communicate a change in decision after our prior statement on the topic, we are not disappointed with the decision to hold an advisory committee. We had been preparing for an advisory committee meeting from the filing of the BLA in the fall of 2022." On this news, Sarepta's stock price fell $26.98 per share, or 18.03%, to close at $122.69 per share on March 17, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Sarepta shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/srpt. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005771/en/

You just read:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Investigation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more