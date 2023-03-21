Royal Navy Seizes One and Half Tons of Cannabis Resin off Nador, Jebha

MOROCCO, March 21 - The Royal Navy coastguards, operating off the coast of Nador and Jebha, seized on Monday 41 bales of cannabis resin, locally known as "Chira", with a total weight of more than one and a half tons, said a military source.

These Chira bales were thrown overboard during a chase, carried out during the night of Sunday and the morning of Monday, of suspicious cormorants who did not obey the calls of the Royal Navy's units, added the military source.

The seized drugs were transported to the ports of Nador and Marina Smir and then handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for the usual procedures, added the same source.

MAP: 21 March 2023