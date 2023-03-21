John F. Neiley appointed Chief Judge of the 9th Judicial District

Thursday, March 16, 2023

DENVER -- Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has appointed the Hon. John F. Neiley to serve as chief judge of the 9th Judicial District (Garfield, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties).

Judge Neiley will replace the Hon. James Boyd, who was appointed to the District Court bench in 2002 and appointed Chief Judge in 2006. Judge Neiley’s appointment is effective, July 1, 2023, following Judge Boyd’s retirement.

“Chief Judge Boyd has served with distinction as the chief judge for nearly 20 years, and I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to him for his leadership and contributions to the judiciary,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “I have no doubt Judge Neiley has the skills and leadership abilities to ensure the courts and probation offices in the district are best serving the public.”

Judge Neiley was appointed to the district court bench in 2013. Prior to being appointed to the court, Judge Neiley was a partner at the law firm Neiley & Alder, where he practiced primarily civil litigation with a focus on real estate transactions and land use and development. Previously, he worked as a partner at Richmond, Neiley & Sprouse, LLC; as an associate at Downey, Rauch & Sleeman, P.C.; and as a staff attorney for the Federal Trade Commission’s Denver Regional Office. Judge Neiley earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado and a J.D. from the University of Colorado School of Law.

As chief judge, he will serve as the administrative head of the district, responsible for appointing the court executive, chief probation officer and clerk of court, assisting in personnel, financial and case-management duties, and seeing that the business of the courts is conducted efficiently and effectively.