Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Selena Brown

Maine DOE team member Selena Brown is being highlighted as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Selena in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with the Maine DOE?

Office Specialist I for the Certification team. I am responsible for helping educators with Chapter 115, answering calls from educators, and responding to educator and staff questions regarding initial applications, fees, and renewal application requirements. I assist and provide customer service to Maine’s education field, and direct them to additional information.

What do you like best about your job?

The best thing I like about my job is helping educators and staff by providing them with the knowledge they are looking for and providing a positive experience with the Maine Department of Education.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I had not planned on this as a career.  When the opportunity arose, I knew it was a wonderful fit for me to be able to work with an amazing group of people and continue to grow.  Working in the education field prior, I felt this was a perfect way to support education in a positive way.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I absolutely love being with my grandchildren/family and my animals.  I love cooking, being in nature, hiking, camping, gardening or just doing any kind of an adventure.  If it is outside, then I want to be involved.

