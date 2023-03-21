Capital Wealth Advisors Ranks on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Capital Wealth Advisors, achieving national recognition though a foundation built upon solid relationships, commitment, and a willingness to embrace opportunity.
Capital Wealth Advisors Experiences Two-Year Revenue Growth, Ranks No. 168 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Being included among the fastest growing private companies is a direct result of the dedication and talents of our professional team — our most valuable asset.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine announces that Capital Wealth Advisors (CWA) is No. 168 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, a ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
— Bill Beynon
“Capital Wealth Advisors is honored to be recognized on Inc. magazine’s 5000 Regionals Southeast list,” said Bill Beynon, president and CEO of Capital Wealth Advisors. “Being included among the fastest growing private companies is a direct result of the dedication and talents of our professional team — our most valuable asset. CWA team members strive every day to grow our business while serving the best interests of our clients.”
Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had a median two-year revenue growth of 174 percent and, in 2021 alone, added 25,844 jobs to the Southeast region’s economy. ¹
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.
CWA is an independent financial advisory firm serving families and entrepreneurs through wealth advisory, estate planning, and family office services. With over 50 professionals in Naples, Florida, New Orleans, Louisiana, and both Charlotte and Cary, North Carolina, CWA has $2.01 billion² in assets under management.
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser, doing business as Capital Wealth Advisors and blue harbor wealth advisors. CWA’s ADV2A and Form CRS can be accessed at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/ Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Nothing herein should be interpreted as investment advice.
²As of December 31, 2021, the total assets under management for CWA is approximately $2.01 billion.
For more information and details about Capital Wealth Advisors, visit www.CapitalWealthAdvisors.com
Inc Regionals Methodology
The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. For more information regarding this methodology, please visit the following link: https://incmagazine.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360048737392-How-are-the-Inc-Regionals-
companies-selected.
No compensation was exchanged for this award, and CWA is unaffiliated with this organization.
