New Copyright Office Guidance Addresses Human Created Elements of AI-Generated Content and Establishes Legal Test
IP Attorney Rob Scott, Scott & Scott, LLP
AI-Generated Content Is Generally Not Subject to Copyright Protection in the United States
The new guidance provides a framework for determining the copyright eligibility of works that contain AI-generated content and highlights the importance of the human contribution to creative works.”SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott & Scott, LLP, a boutique technology law firm, welcomes the new guidance from the U.S. Copyright Office regarding works containing AI-generated content. The guidance came in the form of a policy statement issued by the Copyright Office on March 16 provides important insights for authors and practitioners on the application of the human authorship requirement in the context of works that combine human and machine contributions. A copy of the Policy Statement can be found here: Federal Register :: Copyright Registration Guidance: Works Containing Material Generated by Artificial Intelligence
According to Robert J. Scott, the managing partner of Scott & Scott, LLP, "The guidance makes it clear that AI-generated content itself is not directly protected by copyright. However, when a human author substantially modifies the AI-generated content, it can result in a new, human-authored work that is eligible for copyright protection. The focus is on the human contribution to the final work, and the protection is granted based on the human author's creative input and modifications." Scott said.
The guidance also emphasizes the importance of clearly identifying the content that is AI-generated and which is human-created, as well as documenting the human role in the creative process, the training of the AI, and the selection and arrangement of the AI-generated components. This can help authors ensure that they are properly attributing authorship and maximizing their copyright protections.
"The guidance is a step forward in addressing the legal issues surrounding the use of AI in creative works," said Scott. "It provides a framework for determining the copyright eligibility of works that contain AI-generated content and highlights the importance of the human contribution to creative works." Scott said.
