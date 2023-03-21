Digital Video Systems Partners with CNN International Commercial to Provide Cruise Lines with a New Revenue Stream
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Video Systems has partnered with CNN International Commercial and its latest digital product CNN Travel Advertising Platform (CNN TAP) to help cruise lines turn the existing Wi-Fi Network on board from a cost center into a revenue generator via brand partnerships.
CNN TAP unlocks a new revenue stream for the travel industry by making advertising inventory and customized solutions available for global brands to reach guests on their own devices including laptops, tablets or mobile phones while using onboard Wi-Fi.
“We’re pleased to be expanding the CNN TAP offering alongside our long-term associates at DVS to facilitate more partnerships amongst cruise ships that benefit both the client and the guest,” said Rachelle Peterson, senior director, head of global commercial distribution at CNN International Commercial.
“A fully proven and successful product, CNN TAP and DVS have teamed up to expand into new markets including the cruise and airline industries,” said Chuck Sackermann, president of Digital Video Systems. “After years of working together with CNN, we are excited about bringing this opportunity to our cruise line clients and giving them a chance to participate in this great product.”
Sackermann noted that the product is virtually turn-key for cruise lines. “The marketing and sponsorships are managed for the lines by CNN TAP,” he said. “From a cruise line’s operational standpoint, it’s ‘set it and forget it.’”
CNN TAP is already deployed in hotels, airlines, cruise ships and shopping malls across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.
About Digital Video Systems
Miramar, Florida–based Digital Video Systems (DVS) has been active in land and maritime system integration and communications solutions since 1975. As a mid-size, minority-owned company, DVS prides itself on quality, expertise and experience. Our unique blend of skills and services makes DVS one of the industry leaders in solving today’s complex communication and system integration requirements as an integrator of communications, content delivery, broadcast technologies and services. In 2008 DVS was acquired by Corporate Satellite Communications (CSC), an organization with over 40 years of experience in providing infrastructure communication solutions. In the VSAT segment, CSC’s capabilities bring a full range of solutions for voice, data, video, IP bandwidth and consulting services.
Cristian Tache
Digital Video Systems
+1 954-239-4410
cris@digitalvideosystems.net