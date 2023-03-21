Ukraine: EU supports renovation of two housing complexes in Irpin 

In Irpin, Kyiv region, the first apartment buildings have been renovated as part of the ‘Vidnovidim’ programme, jointly implemented by the Ministry of Renewal of Ukraine, the Energy Efficiency Fund, and the European Union.

The renovated ‘Uytny’ and ‘Novo-Oskolsky’ housing complexes in Irpin have suffered badly from the full-scale Russian invasion. The EU has allocated 12.5 million hryvnia to rebuild these residential complexes. The funds were used to repair facades, install new windows, restore engineering systems, improve the buildings’ energy efficiency, etc.

The ‘Vidnovidim’ programme was launched in November 2022. Since then it has received about 70 applications for housing rehabilitation from condominiums from different regions of Ukraine. In total, the EU has allocated €25 million (almost UAH 1 billion) for the implementation of the programme.

“Cooperation with the European Union under the Vidnovidim programme demonstrates how effective and fast donor assistance can be in housing rehabilitation. Both housing complexes applied for the programme in November last year, and two months later residents were able to return to their renovated homes,” said Deputy Minister for Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Butenko.

