Winston Foodservice Corporate Chef Wins National Campbell’s Soup Recipe Contest
LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campbell’s Foodservice recently announced its Can Do Recipe Contest for Healthcare winners. Taking the top honor in first place was Winston’s own Corporate Research Chef, Samantha Brown.
The contest was open to chefs, dieticians, and operators employed in healthcare foodservice. Winston is a proud partner with several healthcare nutrition operations. Contestants were challenged to create original recipes using at least one of several Campbell’s canned condensed soups varieties. Campbell’s panel judged entries based on criteria including
nutrition, ease of execution, and trend relevance.
Chef Samantha’s winning recipe was Rainbow Vegan Chili. Fully prepared in a CVap oven®, the recipe used plant-based beef, a mélange of vegetables, and Campbell’s Classic Tomato Soup. Her winning recipe earned her a monetary prize and will be featured in Campbell’s upcoming Foodservice 2023 canned soup recipe book.
“Winning the Campbell’s Soup contest has inspired me to keep following my intuition and harnessing my experiences in creating meaningful connections through food. This chili is a cold-weather comfort food with a twist. Can you believe I created this award-winning recipe in a CVap oven?” said Chef Samantha.
Campbell’s is also polling the top three winning recipes on LinkedIn, where their followers can vote for their favorite recipe. The winner of that public vote will receive an additional $500. Voting takes place through March 31, 2023.
About the Company:
Winston Foodservice is a division of Winston Industries, an American manufacturer of professional foodservice equipment. The company was established in 1969. They produce a range of products, including cook and hold ovens, retherm ovens, holding cabinets, warming drawers, and fryers. The company strives to provide its customers with the best products and services through every step of its products’ journey. Contact them today to learn more about
their services and equipment.
Suzannah Stephens
