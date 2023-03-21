Blue Marble Geographics Releases Version 24.1 of the Global Mapper Standard and Pro Software Development Kits
Providing developers with access to Global Mapper Pro functionality, the Blue Marble software development kits are updated to include new tools and features.
This latest Global Mapper SDK release further expands the SDKs functionality with new and exciting tools.”HALLOWELL, MAINE, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics® (www.bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 24.1 of the Global Mapper® and Global Mapper Pro® software development kits (SDKs). The updated SDKs include new features and updates mirroring the recently released desktop applications.
— Jeff Hatzel, Product Manager
Both software development kits allow developers to utilize functionality from Global Mapper in their own applications and create custom toolbars and extensions for the latest versions of Global Mapper.
The standard version of the Global Mapper 24.1 SDK includes a new function, GM_FindLoadedLayer, which takes a string argument, searches for any layers with a matching description attribute and returns that layer’s 32-bit handle.
The Global Mapper Pro SDK also includes the new and enhanced features available in the standard version, including the ability to apply convolution filters to an existing raster layer that can be used to sharpen, blur, enhance, or help detect edges. Contour lines can also be generated directly from lidar layers without elevation grids.
“This latest Global Mapper SDK release further expands the SDKs functionality with new and exciting tools,'' said Jeff Hatzel, Product Manager. “Whether that's advanced raster analysis by working with custom convolution filters, or various improvements to lidar workflows, the SDK continues to expand to suit the wide variety of needs of its users.”
With opportunities to use the engine behind Global Mapper in custom applications and tools, the Blue Marble software development kits are a valuable resource for organizations worldwide.
To download a trial of the Global Mapper SDK and learn more, visit the Blue Marble Geographics website (www.bluemarblegeo.com/global-mapper-sdk). For any questions, please contact sales@bluemarblegeo.com.
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
