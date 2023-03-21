Horse Riding Apparel (Clothes, Boots, Gloves) Market is projected to reach $4.1 Billion by 2031

Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $955.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,414.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.1%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Horse Riding Apparel Market," The horse riding apparel market size was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6856

The primary factors driving market expansion are Olympic training and competition. The horse riding apparel market demand rises as the number of men and women participating in this activity rises, necessitating further safety rules pertaining to the equipment. Additional factors contributing to the market's expansion include the expansion of equestrian institutions such riding yards, welfare organizations, and riding schools. These horse riding apparel market trends is creating lucrative horse riding apparel market opportunity.

Rise in number of horse riders is recorded by many horse ridings clubs in the UK and British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) has revealed surge in users in past 5 years with more members added to clubs and increase leisure riders. Investment by people in leisure sports activities, new riding clubs & yards being introduced, schools & colleges including in the curricular as sports, and increased disposable income drive the growth of the global horse riding market. In addition, surge in both men and women in equestrian has led to extra safety by the horse riding association and rise in spine & ribs injury during horse riding has increased awareness in riders for use of protective horse riding apparels.

The availability of counterfeit goods is another important factor limiting the horse riding apparel market growth. The standards established by regulatory organizations around the world are not followed by these products. Owing to their quick delivery and straightforward return procedures, online shops have seen a growth in popularity. The number of websites offering free shipping has also increased, which has boosted online platform sales of products.

The report offers detailed a segmentation of the global horse riding apparel market based on type, gender, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the clothes segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global horse riding apparel market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also offers an analysis of boots and gloves segments.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6856

Based on gender, the male segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global horse riding apparel market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the female segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the sports retail chain segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global horse riding apparel market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global horse riding apparel market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and Asia-Pacific.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6856

Leading players of the global horse riding apparel market analyzed in the research include Antares Sellier, Ariat International, Inc., Cavallo GmbH & Co. KG, Charles Owen, Dainese, Decathlon S.A, Georg Kieffer Sattlerwarenfabrik GmbH, HKM Sports Equipment GmbH, Horseware Ireland, Justin Boots, Mountain Horse, Phoenix Performance Products Inc., Professional's Choice, Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co., and Whitaker International Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the global horse riding apparel market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.