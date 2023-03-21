Electrify Video Partners Secures $50m Round of Funding to Invest in Creator Economy

LONDON, UK, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrify Video Partners, a business which invests in and acquires established YouTube channels, has just closed a new round of financing of up to $50m, led by MEP Capital.

Electrify enables YouTube channel owners to capitalise on new opportunities to monetise their brand and content in the rapidly evolving creator economy. For creators looking to grow their businesses, Electrify invests alongside them to scale and optimise. For creators looking to sell their channels, Electrify provides an opportunity to exit. The business is investing anywhere from several hundred thousand dollars to many millions of dollars in YouTube channel businesses.

Electrify is seeking to close many more investments throughout 2023 and beyond. “We’re keen to speak with established YouTube channel owners that are looking for a partner for growth, or are interested in selling their channel altogether. We have a simple, fair and transparent process to make investments and maximise the upside for channel owners” said Electrify co-founder Ian Shepherd.

Since being founded in May 2021, Electrify has invested into channels across a number of different genres including science, special interests, self development and kids and family. These include Astrum, SpitBrix,The Fizzy Show and more.

The team is led by executives with deep experience across the creator economy and media investing. The business was initially self-funded by its founders before bringing on other private investors. Electrify’s latest round of funding across both debt and equity, led by MEP Capital, includes a $50m loan facility to support Electrify’s investment into new channels.

On closing the funding Owen Maher said “This capital raise is a game-changer for Electrify. It enables us to invest in and support so many more creator businesses in 2023 and beyond.”

Elizabeth Zavoyskiy, Principal at MEP Capital commented “We believe YouTube will continue to be the dominant platform for creators. The challenge is balancing the optimization of a channel’s catalog while continuing to grow audiences with new content. The team at Electrify has proven themselves as experts in managing both through their existing collection of amazing channels. They do it with integrity, speed, and unconditional respect for their creator partners. We’re extremely excited to work closely with Electrify to help power the next chapter of their growth.”

Electrify aims to at least treble the revenue and profit of investments using four key growth levers:

- Scaling the volume and quality of content produced on YouTube

- Expanding the content distribution on to other platforms

- Adding new ancillary revenue streams

- Optimising and implementing best practices leveraging our proprietary data and tools

This support enables creator partners to focus on what they enjoy doing, allowing them to have a better work-life balance and realise great financial results.