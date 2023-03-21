Christopher Doyle Joins Gray, Gray & Gray as Director of Client Accounting & Advisory Services

Christopher M. Doyle, MBA, joins Gray, Gray & Gray as Director of Client Accounting & Advisory Services

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP names Christopher M. Doyle, MBA as Director of the firm’s Outsourced Client Accounting & Advisory Services (CAAS) practice.

“Chris Doyle and his CAAS team provide a coordinated blend of consulting, accounting, tax and technology guidance to help clients reach the next phase in their growth cycle.” ” — James DeLeo, Leading Partner, Gray, Gray & Gray

CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, a consulting, accounting and business advisory firm headquartered in Canton, MA, has announced that Christopher M. Doyle, MBA has been named Director of the firm’s Outsourced Client Accounting & Advisory Services (CAAS) practice. Doyle will direct a multi-disciplinary team of consultants, accountants, and technology professionals who serve the needs of start-ups and emerging businesses.

Doyle’s experience in all aspects of corporate finance and his role in establishing a platform for growth are distinct advantages for clients who leverage the broad scope of CAAS services offered by Gray, Gray & Gray. Whether it is a short term project or extended partnership, the CAAS team drives success through the firm’s Power of More® approach – a balance of financial management, strategic planning, and business advisory that is customized for each client’s specific goals and objectives.

Prior to joining Gray, Gray & Gray, Doyle served as Chief Financial Officer for an exposition management company, which he helped grow to $80 million in annual revenue before scaling to zero in 2020 due to the pandemic, then rebounding to $85+ million in 2022. Previously, he was a Senior Accountant at a regional CPA firm.

Chris Doyle is a summa cum laude graduate of Bridgewater State University, where he earned a BS in Accounting and Finance, before earning his MBA with a concentration in Finance from Southern New Hampshire University.

“Emerging businesses are most in need of expertise and targeted advice from an experienced resource,” said James DeLeo, Leading Partner at Gray, Gray & Gray. “Chris Doyle and his CAAS team provide a coordinated blend of consulting, accounting, tax and technology guidance to help clients reach the next phase in their growth cycle.”

Gray, Gray & Gray is ranked among the country’s Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine, which also named them to their “Best of the Best” list as one of the nation’s best-managed firms. The firm serves clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.

