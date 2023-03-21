Author’s Three Books on Grief Have Each Topped Amazon’s Death and Grief Section
Author John Allen quit a corporate job after losing his father to write about grief and help othersHOLLY SPRINGS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author John Allen has released three books about grief after losing a loved one in the last year and each has made it to number one on Amazon’s Death and Grief section.
The British-born, North Carolina-based author left a corporate job after losing his father to cancer two years ago to start writing about grief to help others.
In Allen’s first book, “Keep Calm and Cope with Grief,” he writes about his loss and how to handle the funeral, writing the obituary and eulogy, wills, finances and signs from loved ones. A reviewer recently wrote on Amazon about the book: “Such a well written book that perfectly helped bridge the gap from grieving to much, much easier coping. Highly recommend this book when you are grieving from a loss!”
In his second book, “Life After This,” Allen talks about past civilizations and how they coped with grief and contacted their deceased loved ones. He also writes about different religions and the differences in their beliefs about life after death. Allen also shares how readers suffering from loss can contact loved ones.
His third book, “Nature’s Reach,” is about how nature can help individuals cope with grief and its many layers. In the book, Allen also writes, “God has given people all we need right here and how what lies around us can help with coping with grief.”
The average rating for the books on Amazon are 4.7.
The books, Allen said, share a new approach on how to cope with grief. “Within all three books, I not only share my own journey and experiences, but also details from my research and interviews with other people, including those I have had with people who have experienced near-death experiences.”
Allen is currently writing a children’s book on how to cope with grief that should be released over the summer.
For more information about Allen and to purchase his three books, visit http://www.amazon.com/stores/John-Allen/author/B09QLD1D1Z?ref=ap_rdr&store_ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true.
