Rodent Control Market Is Thriving Higher Growth Rate Development Statistics and Future Opportunities by 2027

Rodent Control Market by Type

The North America region contributed the major market share, accounting for nearly half of the total share of the global rodent control market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America region contributed the major market share, accounting for nearly half of the total share of the global rodent control market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The strengthening of the housing market, steadily improving economy, and government initiatives such as vector control programs have fueled the market growth. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the expansion of agricultural lands and the number of organic food producers in China and India.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Rodent Control Market by Type (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, and Others) and Application (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027. " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in urbanization coupled with exponential growth of population, changes in climatic conditions, and easy availability of rodent control products and services drive the global rodent control market. However, stringent regulations and ban on the use of chemical-based rodent control hinder the market growth.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the rodent control market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

According to the report, the global rodent control industry garnered $2.4 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $3.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including Anti cimex, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Ecolab Inc., Neogen Corporation, PelGar International, Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., Senestech Corporation, Syngenta AG. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The chemical segment held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the global rodent control market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Industry players are focusing on providing a comprehensive product portfolio that includes less toxic rodent control chemicals, maintaining safety standards of the Food Quality Protection Act which drives the growth of the segment. However, the biological segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the rodent control market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The residential segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global rodent control market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2027. Surge in building construction activities in developing areas and government initiative for rodent control in various regions have propelled the growth of the segment. However, the commercial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

