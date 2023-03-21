Banking as a Service Market Is Booming Worldwide | Major Giants PayPal, Mambu, Avaloq, Starling Bank
Banking as a Service Market
Stay up-to-date with Banking as a Service Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Banking as a Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2023-2029 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market technology and development, growth drivers, trends, and the changing investment structure of the Global Banking as a Service Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are GreenDOT, BBVA Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A, Novopayment, Sopra Banking Software, PayPal, Mambu, Avaloq, Starling Bank, SolarisBank, RazorpayX.
— Criag Francis
Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-banking-as-a-service-market
Banking as a Service Market Overview:
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Banking as a Service market to witness a CAGR of 23.07% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Government, Banks, NBFC) by Type (API-based, Cloud-Based) by Component (Web Banking, Mobile Banking) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Banking as a Service market size is estimated to increase by USD 29191.84 Million at a CAGR of 23.07% from 2023 to 2029.
Banking as a Service Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity
Banking as a Service research study defines the market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecasts the values for the next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Banking as a Service industry including market share, market size (value and volume 2019-2023, and forecast to 2029) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters to and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Banking as a Service which includes drivers & restraining factors that help estimate the future growth outlook of the market.
The segments and sub-section of Banking as a Service market is shown below:
The Study is segmented by the following Product/Service Type: API-based, Cloud-Based
Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Government, Banks, NBFC
Some of the key players involved in the Market are: GreenDOT, BBVA Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A, Novopayment, Sopra Banking Software, PayPal, Mambu, Avaloq, Starling Bank, SolarisBank, RazorpayX
Important years considered in the Banking as a Service study:
Historical year - 2017-2021; Base year - 2022; Forecast period** - 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]
Buy Now Latest Edition of research report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=3&report=1986
If opting for the Global version of Banking as a Service Market; then the below country analysis would be included:
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)
- the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Trends:
The rising adoption of retail banking, as well as the third-party registrations in the UK and EU for open banking access, has unlocked capabilities towards baking as a service.
Market Drivers:
Cumulating Demand for Digital Money among People has increased the Market Potential.
Rising Fame of Internet Banking is making its way to Drive the Industry Parameters
Market Opportunities:
Digital banking & cards are providing an opportunity in this market. In this type of opportunity, the client can use these cards as a backbone to build retail or SME banking offerings.
There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Banking as a Service Market
Chapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Global Banking as a Service market, Applications [Government, Banks, NBFC], Market Segment by Types, API-based, Cloud-Based;
Chapter 2, the objective of the study.
Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions, and analytical tools
Chapters 4 and 5, Global Banking as a Service Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels, Value Chain Analysis
Chapters 6 and 7, show the Banking as a Service Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;
Chapters 8 and 9, show Five forces (bargaining power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants, and market conditions;
Chapters 10 and 11, show analysis by regional segmentation [Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries], comparison, leading countries, and opportunities; Customer Behaviour
Chapter 12, identifies the major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision-makers;
Chapters 13 and 14, are about the competitive landscape (classification and Market Ranking)
Chapter 15, deals with Global Banking as a Service Market sales channel, research findings, conclusion, appendix, and data source.
Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-banking-as-a-service-market
Thanks for showing interest in Banking as a Service Industry Research Publication; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, United States, GCC, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC, United Kingdom, India or China, etc
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ 1 434-322-0091
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn