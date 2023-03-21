Digital Ink Market: The Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% During the Forecasted Period

Digital Ink Market by Type

Based on region, Europe garnered the major share in 2018, holding half of the total market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital ink market was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $4.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Digital Ink Market by Type (Digital Textile Ink, UV Ink, Solvent Ink, Water-Based Ink, Packaging Ink, and Others), Technology Type (Electrography and Ink-Jet), Substrate (Textiles, Plastics, Ceramic & Glass, and Others), and Application (Commercial Printing, Office Printing, Packaging, Industrial Printing, Publication, Textiles, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026. " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the digital ink market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

Based on technology type, the ink-jet segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lion’s share during the estimated period. At the same time, the electrography segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by the end of 2026.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including DIC Corporation, Dover Corporation, Du Pont, Flint Group, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Nazdar Ink Technologies, Sakata Inx Corporation, Toyo Inc., Sc Holdings Co. Ltd., Wikoff Color Corporation, and Zhuhai Print-Rite New Materials Corporation Limited (PMZ). which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Rise in demand for 3D printing technologies, and rapid development of printing methods drive the growth of the global digital ink market. On the other hand, high initial cost restrains the growth to some extent. However, advancements in technology are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the near future.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the digital ink market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

Based on type, the digital textile ink segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to dominate from 2019 to 2026. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.0% till 2026.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

