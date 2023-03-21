Global Bio- and CO2- based Plastics and Polymers Market Report 2023: Production Capacities, Market Demand and Trends 2019-2033

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Bio- and CO2- based Plastics and Polymers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bio-based polymers are sustainable polymers synthesized from renewable resources such as biomass (e.g. plant waste, algae) rather than conventional petroleum feedstocks such as oil and gas. They offer significant advantages over traditional plastic

CO2 demonstrates the potential to be a renewable and inexhaustible platform chemical for the synthesis of commodities (methanol, urea, (in)organic carbonates, formic acid), fuel (methane, alcanes) and polymers. R&D is progressing to produce polymers and high-value chemicals utilising CO2 as a feedstock.

The technology transforms CO2 into polycarbonates such as polypropylene carbonate (PPC) and polyethylene carbonate (PEC) using catalysts in a reaction with an epoxide, a chemical compound used as a reagent.

A number of companies are currently operating polymer plants using CO2 as a raw material. For the production of polymers, the utilization potential of CO2 is estimated to be 10 to 50 Mt yr - 1 in 2050.

Polymers and plastics generated utilising CO2 include:

Polymers incorporating CO2 directly into their structure, such as polycarbonates.

Polymers formed from monomers created by the hydrogenation of CO2, such as ethylene and propylene.

Report contents include:

Analysis of the Global Bio-based and Biodegradable Plastics and Polymers market.

Global production capacities, market demand and trends 2019-2033 for Bio-based and Biodegradable Plastics and Polymers.

Analysis of types of natural fibers including plant fibers, animal fibers including alternative leather, wool, silk fiber and down and polysaccharides.

Markets for natural fibers, including polymer composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles, consumer products and plastics & packaging.



The market for lignin-based plastics and polymers.



Production capacities of lignin producers.



In depth analysis of biorefinery lignin production.

Market segmentation analysis for bio-based plastics and polymers. Markets analysed include rigid & flexible packaging, consumer goods, automotive, building & construction, textiles, electronics, agriculture & horticulture.

Emerging technologies in synthetic and natural produced bio-based plastics and biopolymers.

Analysis of the global market for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies.

Market developments, funding and investment in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) 2020-2023.

Analysis of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities and factors influencing the global carbon, capture utilization & storage technologies market and its subsegments.

Latest developments in carbon capture, storage and utilization technologies

Market analysis of CO2-derived plastics and polymer products.

Competitive Landscape

492 company profiled including products and production capacities

Companies profiled include

NatureWorks

Total Corbion

Danimer Scientific

Novamont

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Indorama

Braskem

Avantium

Borealis

Cathay

Dupont

BASF

Arkema

DuPont

BASF

AMSilk GmbH

Notpla

Loliware

Bolt Threads

Ecovative

Bioform Technologies

Algal Bio

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

Biotic Circular Technologies Ltd.

Full Cycle Bioplastics

Stora Enso Oyj

Spiber

Traceless Materials GmbH

CJ Biomaterials

Natrify

Plastus

Humble Bee Bio and many more.

Profiles of 30 companies in CO2-dervied polymer and plastics products producers.

Companies profiled include

Algal Bio Co., Ltd

C4X Technologies Inc.

Carbonova

CarbonMeta Research

Chiyoda Corporation

CERT Systems, Inc.

Covestro A.G.

Mars Materials

Twelve

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 BIO-BASED CHEMICALS AND FEEDSTOCKS

2.1 Types

2.2 Production capacities

2.3 Bio-based adipic acid

2.4 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA)

2.5 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO)

2.6 Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA)

2.7 Epichlorohydrin (ECH)

2.8 Ethylene

2.9 Furfural

2.10 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF)

2.11 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF)

2.12 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA)

2.13 Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME)

2.14 Isosorbide

2.15 Itaconic acid

2.16 3-Hydroxypropionic acid (3-HP)

2.17 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF)

2.18 Lactic acid (D-LA)

2.19 Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA)

2.20 Lactide

2.21 Levoglucosenone

2.22 Levulinic acid

2.23 Monoethylene glycol (MEG)

2.24 Monopropylene glycol (MPG)

2.25 Muconic acid

2.26 Bio-Naphtha

2.27 Pentamethylene diisocyanate

2.28 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO)

2.29 Sebacic acid

2.30 Succinic acid (SA)

3 BIO-BASED PLASTICS AND POLYMERS

3.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics

3.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

3.3 Advantages and disadvantages

3.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

3.5 Market leaders by biobased and/or biodegradable plastic types

3.6 Synthetic bio-based polymers

3.7 Natural bio-based polymers

3.8 Production of bio-based and biodegradable plastics, by region

3.9 Markets for bio-based plastic

3.10 Natural fibers

3.11 Lignin

3.12 Bio-based polymers company profiles (492 company profiles)

4 CARBON (CO2) CAPTURE AND UTILIZATION FOR POLYMERS

4.1 Main sources of carbon dioxide emissions

4.2 CO2 as a commodity

4.3 Meeting climate targets

4.4 Market drivers and trends

4.5 The current market and future outlook

4.6 CCUS Industry developments 2020-2023

4.7 CCUS investments

4.8 Market map

4.9 Commercial CCUS facilities and projects

4.10 CCUS Value Chain

4.11 Key market barriers for CCUS

4.12 Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technologies

4.13 Products from CO2 capture

4.14 CO2-derived polymer producer profiles (30 company profiles)

5 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ralkqv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets