Q5iD Announces Appointment of Ira A. (Gus) Hunt to the Board of Directors

Q5iD, Inc. announced the appointment of Ira A. (Gus) Hunt to the Board of Directors. Mr. Hunt is President and CEO of Hunt Technology, the company he started after his retirement from Federal service.

HILLSBORO, Ore., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Q5iD, Inc. announced the appointment of Ira A. (Gus) Hunt to the Board of Directors. Mr. Hunt is President and CEO of Hunt Technology, the company he started after his retirement from Federal service. Hunt Technology, LLC, focuses on strategic IT planning, cyber and data-centric security, big data analytics, AI/ML, and cloud computing. Previously he was Managing Director and Cyber Lead for Accenture Federal Services in Arlington, Virginia and Chief Architect for Bridgewater Associates, a hedge fund located in Westport, Connecticut. Mr. Hunt currently serves on the Board of Directors for ePlus and VAST Data Federal and on the Board of Advisors for Intel Federal, LookingGlass, iNovex, Enlightenment Capital, and Mission Link.

Mr. Hunt retired from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as their Chief Technology Officer (CTO) after a 28-year career. As CTO, Mr. Hunt set the information technology strategic direction and future technology investment plan for CIA. He was the conceptual and motivating force behind CIA's decision to aggressively move to the Amazon cloud and the Agency's initial foray into AL/ML through IBM's Watson. Mr. Hunt developed the CIA's Accelerated Technology Adoption Process to enable the CIA to dramatically speed-up its processes to discover, evaluate, acquire, and implement new capabilities in support of its business requirements.

"We are honored to welcome Mr. Hunt to the extraordinary Q5iD Board of Directors to strengthen our depth of expertise. Mr. Hunt is a remarkable visionary with a storied career and extensive expertise in cyber and data-centric security, big data analytics, AI/ML, and cloud computing. His contributions will help advance our strategy and growth," said Q5iD President of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Michael F. Marcotte.

"I am pleased to join Q5iD's prestigious Board of Directors and to work alongside the impressive leadership team assembled and led by Mike," said Mr. Hunt. "I am confident Q5iD is uniquely positioned to transform identity management and I am excited for this opportunity."

Mr. Hunt began his career in 1979 working as an aerospace engineer for Rockwell International and General Research Corporation designing advanced manned space flight systems and satellite orbital transfer vehicles. He holds a BE and ME in Civil/Structural Engineering from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

