Finance Expert David French Joins Allied Payment Network as SVP of Finance

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile money movement solutions to banks and credit unions, announced today the addition of David French as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Finance. In his role, French is responsible for leading all financial, forecasting and financial reporting activities, as well as generating meaningful insights to drive the Company's decision-making processes.

"With the addition of David, Allied's team is now stacked with some of the industry's most seasoned and accomplished professionals," said Allied CEO Geoff Knapp. "I could not be more enthusiastic about the future of our company thanks to the talent we have attracted," he said.

French brings to Allied more than 30 years of financial, operational, and administrative experience focusing on the Software Technology and Biotechnology arenas. During his career, he has held a variety of executive level financial positions with leading companies, including Payrailz, Open Solutions, Konica Minolta and Digital Equipment.

At his most recent position, French served for six years at Payrailz as VP of Finance, where he oversaw all financial aspects, including the creation of Payrailz's successful CUSO, CU Railz, as well as overseeing the acquisition of Payrailz by Jack Henry.

French attended Creighton University and earned a Bachelor of Science Business Administration (BSBA) in Finance and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Western New England University in Springfield, Mass.

"As a financial analyst, there is nothing more exhilarating than helping a company succeed in the marketplace and for the benefit of its employees," said French. "I look forward to working with the Team to drive Allied's success and growth."

About Allied Payment Network

Allied is an industry-leading provider of digital money movement technologies to the financial services industries. Allied's suite of emerging online and mobile payment solutions includes Internet bill pay, small business payments, P2P, A2A, online loan payments and the ability to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin. More information: www.AlliedPayment.com.

