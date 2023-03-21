Western National Parks Association Announces Staff Promotions

Western National Parks Association (WNPA) announces leadership promotions to align organization for long-term growth and increased support of the National Park Service (NPS).

TUCSON, Ariz., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beginning in November of 2022, Western National Parks Association (WNPA) started the process of an organizational restructure to strengthen resources and growth in support of WNPA's mission.

Christine Horvath has been promoted from CFO to CFO and Executive Vice President of Operations. Horvath will continue to oversee finances, technology, facilities and administrative services with additional responsibilities in human resources and organizational operations. Horvath will serve as second-in-command, directly supporting the president and CEO in WNPA's long-term organizational strategy and business initiatives.

Lauren Mooney has been promoted from Director of Retail to Chief Revenue and Vice President of Partnerships. In this position, Mooney will lead revenue strategies, including retail, e-commerce, membership and wholesale programs. Additional oversight will include cultivating and curating NPS relationships at partner parks.

Horvath and Mooney have been integral to WNPA's operational excellence, growth, and success, with notable focus on the well-being of WNPA employees and partner parks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I couldn't be more pleased to move forward with such talented and dedicated leaders in Christine Horvath and Lauren Mooney. WNPA is well-positioned to move forward and embark upon long-term strategies to increase our support of partner parks and the visitor experience," said Marie Buck, President and CEO. "We are pleased to announce additional staff promotions in 2023 recognizing individual contributions and team members who exemplify WNPA's core values and dedication to making the national park experience possible for everyone."

John Fasino, Purchasing and Product Development Manager, has been promoted to Director of Purchasing and Product Development, overseeing product growth, development and innovation.

Bill Green, Warehouse and E-Commerce Manager, has been promoted to Associate Director of Warehouse and E-Commerce, overseeing warehouse logistics, wholesale and e-commerce.

Victor Martinez, Senior Information Technology Manager, has been promoted to Director of Technology Services, overseeing and building out WNPA's technology services and infrastructure.

Stephanie LaVeer, Controller, has been promoted to Associate Director of Finance, taking on additional financial responsibilities, including reporting and audit oversight.

Marlene Andrews, Senior Human Resources Manager, has been promoted to Associate Director of Human Resources, overseeing the Human Resource function in support of our most valued resource, WNPA employees.

Caroline Lochner, Regional Program Manager, has been promoted to Associate Director of Regional Programming and Community Outreach, overseeing WNPA's current educational programming, philanthropy, Park Protector program and long-term growth strategies.

Rebecca Manchester, Graphic Designer, has been promoted to Senior Graphic Designer, responsible for designing and executing print and digital collateral and advertising, as well as overseeing the graphic designer.

Nancy Fasino, Senior Accounting Assistant, has been promoted to Staff Accountant, responsible for ensuring the integrity of financial statements, as well as supporting vendors, the National Park Service and the WNPA team.

Tiffany Wright has been promoted to Senior Purchasing and Product Development Coordinator in recognition of her strong contributions and improvements to WNPA's interpretative retail product development and purchasing processes.

Steve Dohm, Operations Manager for the Arizona Region, has been promoted to Director of Retail, overseeing all WNPA operations regions and managers, as well as supporting interpretative retail operations and local National Park Service partners.

Mindi Gusman, Operations Manager for the Four Corners Region, has been promoted to Senior Operations Manager for the Four Corners Region. She is responsible for this region's oversight and growth, and will serve as additional support for the operations team in collaboration with the director of retail.

About WNPA

WNPA helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the NPS, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938 WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more about the organization and career opportunities at http://www.wnpa.org.

