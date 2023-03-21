Submit Release
Cavendish Farms® Wins 2023 Product of the Year Canada Award

DIEPPE, New Brunswick, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is time to update your shopping list. Cavendish Farms® is excited to announce it has won the prestigious Product of the Year Canada Award for its All-Day Breakfast Mini Quick Cook Hash Brown Patties. The annual Product of the Year Awards are the world's largest consumer-voted award for outstanding product innovation. Cavendish Farms won in the 2023 breakfast food category.

The All-Day Breakfast Mini Quick Cook Hash Brown Patties bring bite-sized and golden potato goodness to Canadian homes. Liked for convenience, taking only five minutes in the air fryer, consumers can enjoy the same hash brown taste they crave in half the time.

"We are thrilled to see that Canadians love Cavendish Farms® All-Day Breakfast Mini Quick Cook Hash Brown Patties as much as we do," said Julie Levesque, Senior Director of Marketing, Cavendish Farms. "It's exciting to be in such good company with this year's winners showcasing the greatness and quality of Canadian products."

With winners across 25 distinct categories, the products are awarded Product of the Year for outstanding innovation through a national survey of 4,000 Canadian shoppers conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The distinctive and globally recognized red seal means shoppers can find the best new products on the market.

About: Cavendish Farms is a family-owned business for over 40 years. They put pride, dedication, and a whole lot of know-how into everything it grows, and everything it makes. Cavendish Farms® All-Day Breakfast Mini Quick Cook Hash Brown Patties can be found in the frozen section of your favourite grocer across Canada. In most stores, you can expect to find a variety of Cavendish Farms products.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a1d1679-463d-4c1a-8a46-ca2b6f109386


