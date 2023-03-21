AppTech Payments Corp. Announces 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. ("AppTech") APCX a Fintech company powering seamless, commerce between businesses and consumers, announced today it filed its proxy statement and will hold its Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM PST. To enable shareholders to attend regardless of their location, AppTech will hold the meeting virtually.



Meeting details and instructions to access proxy materials have been disseminated to shareholders of record via direct mail in accordance with the notice and access model. Shareholders of record as of the March 8, 2023, are entitled to the notice of the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof. If you are a shareholder and have not received notice by April 7, 2023, please contact AppTech Investment Relations to obtain meeting details.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. APCX provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs") and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Michael Kim/Brooks Hamilton

737-289-0835

APCX@mzgroup.us

AppTech Payments Corp.

info@apptechcorp.com

760-707-5959