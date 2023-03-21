Approov Names Pearce Erensel Vice President of Sales

Former Zimperium Executive Brings Partnership Ecosystem Expertise, Account Planning to Growing Sales Channel

Approov, the end-to-end mobile app security provider, today named Pearce Erensel vice president of sales, reporting to Approov's CEO Ted Miracco.

In making the announcement, Miracco cited Erensel's relevant experience as a product expert for Zimperium's mobile security platform. "Pearce's knowledge about the mobile security market and his understanding of account planning and the partnership ecosystem will be invaluable to Approov," remarks Miracco. "We are delighted he accepted our invitation to join the Approov family and help build a powerhouse end-to-end mobile security company."

Erensel will have responsibility for Approov's global sales and support. His focus will be on increasing Approov's footprint in the mobile app security market by leading a professional sales and business development organization and driving customer-facing processes.

"Approov is poised for exponential success as its mobile application security platform gains traction with B2B applications in the eCommerce, financial services, healthcare and connected car sector organizations," adds Erensel. "The Approov mobile apps security solution is by far the most comprehensive on the market today. It will be a pleasure to further adoption of this critical technology."

"Pearce Erensel is a good match for the goals Ted Miracco and the board of directors set for Approov," comments Lucio Lanza, Chairman of the Approov Board of Directors and Managing Partner at Lanza techVentures. "The board and I welcome him to Approov and give him our full support."

About Pearce Erensel

Pearce Erensel is an experienced sales and business development executive noted for meeting or exceeding revenue targets. Most recently, he was employed by Zimperium in its London office after serving as an account executive for whiteCryption, a company acquired by Zimperium. At Zimperium, he was a product expert for its mobile app protection suite working alongside EMEA account executives and training application engineers. At Intertrust Technologies Corporation, a software technology company specializing in trusted distributed computing, Erensel worked as a business development manager and account executive. He began his career in New York City working as a corporate sales trainer for advertising services firm First Reaction Inc.

Erensel is a graduate of Dickinson College in Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Global Policy from the University of Maine School of Policy and International Affairs (SPIA) in Orono, Maine.

About Approov

Approov is considered a cornerstone of mobile application security for leading global organizations whose consumer and B2B applications are used by millions annually, including eCommerce, financial services, healthcare and connected car sector organizations.

Approov provides a comprehensive runtime security solution for mobile apps and their APIs, unified across iOS and Android. Mobile apps have become a critical element for every business and unfortunately can expose organizations to breaches, fraud, denial of service, and other forms of API abuse. Approov immediately stops any automated tools or compromised apps from manipulating any part of the end-to-end mobile platform, turning away unauthorized access attempts by scripts, bots and fake or tampered apps.

By eliminating false positives and providing runtime application self-protection (RASP) as well as just-in-time-management of API keys, secrets and certificates, Approov delivers both exceptional operational convenience and highly robust security at scale.

