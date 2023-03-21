Advancements in Technology and Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Procedures Drive Growth in the Medical Aesthetic Devices

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Share

Medical aesthetic devices market was estimated at $13.52 Bn in 2020 and is expected to hit $38.91 bn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 - 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Medical aesthetic devices refer to a variety of tools and equipment that are used in cosmetic treatments to improve a person's appearance. These devices use advanced technology to perform non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures that can improve skin texture, reduce the signs of aging, and enhance overall beauty.

Some common examples of medical aesthetic devices include lasers, ultrasound machines, and radiofrequency devices, among others. These devices can be used to perform a range of treatments, such as skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and hair removal.

Medical aesthetic devices are typically used by licensed healthcare professionals, such as dermatologists or plastic surgeons, who have received specialized training in their use. These professionals can help patients choose the most appropriate treatment for their individual needs and provide personalized care to achieve the desired results.

The global medical aesthetic devices market was estimated at $13.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $38.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/892

Rise in demand for minimally invasive & noninvasive reconstruction surgeries drives the growth of the global medical aesthetic devices market. On the other hand, high costs of treatment, low reimbursements, and risk of malfunctions associated with implants impede the growth to some extent. However, development of the medical tourism industry, emergence of tourism medical spas, and adoption of aesthetic procedures to enhance physical appearance are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Skin Rejuvenation Devices: These devices are used to improve skin texture and reduce the signs of aging, such as wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. Examples include laser devices, intense pulsed light (IPL) machines, and microneedling devices.

Body Contouring Devices: These devices are used to reshape and contour the body by reducing unwanted fat or tightening loose skin. Examples include radiofrequency devices, ultrasound machines, and cryolipolysis machines (also known as "fat freezing" devices).

Hair Removal Devices: These devices are used to permanently remove unwanted hair from the face and body. Examples include laser devices and intense pulsed light (IPL) machines.

Tattoo Removal Devices: These devices are used to remove unwanted tattoos from the skin. Examples include laser devices.

Skin Analysis Devices: These devices are used to assess the condition of the skin and identify any underlying issues. Examples include skin analyzers and digital cameras that can visualize the skin in high detail.

Overall, medical aesthetic devices are a diverse range of tools that can be used to address a variety of cosmetic concerns and improve the overall appearance of the skin and body.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The global economic recession, decline in product demand, and temporary closure of most of the beauty centers affected the medical aesthetic devices market, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.

However, the market is anticipated to recoup really soon.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/892?reqfor=covid

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

Technological Advancements: As technology continues to evolve, new and innovative medical aesthetic devices are being developed. These devices offer more advanced features and better results, which can drive demand for the latest equipment.

Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Procedures: Patients are increasingly seeking non-invasive or minimally invasive cosmetic treatments that have little to no downtime. Medical aesthetic devices that can perform such procedures are in high demand and are expected to continue growing in popularity.

Aging Population: As the global population ages, there is a growing demand for anti-aging treatments to combat the signs of aging, such as wrinkles and sagging skin. Medical aesthetic devices that can address these concerns are expected to experience high demand.

Growing Disposable Income: As disposable income levels rise, more people are able to afford cosmetic treatments. This trend is expected to continue, driving demand for medical aesthetic devices.

Regulatory Environment: The medical aesthetic devices market is highly regulated, with strict guidelines governing the development, manufacturing, and marketing of these devices. Changes to regulations can impact the market by affecting the availability and cost of these devices.

Overall, the medical aesthetic devices market is influenced by a range of factors, including technological advancements, demographic trends, and regulatory changes. Companies that are able to stay ahead of these trends and develop innovative devices that meet market demand are likely to be successful in this industry.

North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global medical aesthetic devices market, owing to increased adoption of medial aesthetics, enhanced technological advancements, and development of novel products by the key players in the province. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.7% throughout the forecast period. Improvement in R&D facilities, increase in medical tourism, and rise in awareness about medical aesthetics drive the market growth in the region.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/892

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Johnson & Johnson

LUMENIS LTD

MERZ PHARMA GMBH & CO. KGAA

Hologic, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Allergan plc

Sientra Inc

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

SYNERON MEDICAL LTD

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Micromanipulators Market

Scientific Instruments Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.