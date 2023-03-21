Bitfarms Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- - Mined 1,434 BTC in Q4 2022; 5,167 BTC in 2022;

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( NASDAQ: BITF // TSX: BITF ), a global Bitcoin vertically integrated company, reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. All financial references are in U.S. dollars. During fourth quarter 2022, Bitfarms mined 1,434 BTC.

“In 2022, we once again ranked among the most cost-effective publicly traded BTC mining companies as we focused on delivering superior performance, particularly during challenging times, while upholding the highest mining, operating and accounting standards,” said President and CEO of Bitfarms Geoff Morphy. “Over the past nine months, we completed the construction and commissioning of three new farms in Canada, further optimized existing operations, and improved financial flexibility. These initiatives contributed to increasing our hashrate to 4.5 EH/s as of December 31, 2022, over 100% from the beginning of 2022. Looking ahead, we plan to leverage our existing infrastructure in Argentina and utilize equipment credits to prudently expand our EH/s to 6.0 with our existing assets by year end 2023. With our strengthened balance sheet, we are actively evaluating potential acquisitions that we expect to be accretive and complement our geographically diverse mining operations.”

“We ended 2022 with 5,167 BTC mined, and in mid-February 2023 we surpassed 20,000 BTC mined since our inception in 2017. Our high operating efficiencies and low-cost power contracts yielded an average direct cost of production of $10,000 per BTC*** in 2022. Even during an especially challenging BTC pricing environment in Q4 2022, we continued to generate positive cash flow from operations and posted $1 million in Adjusted EBITDA as we maintained total cash cost of production per BTC less than the average price of BTC for the quarter,” added Morphy.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended December 31, 2022

Total revenue was $27 million, compared to $33 million in Q3 2022, as the 13% increase in Bitfarms’ hashrate was offset by 15% lower average BTC prices and a 20% increase in network difficulty.

Gross mining profit* and gross mining margin* were $8 million and 33%, respectively, compared to $17 million and 52% in Q3 2022, respectively.

General and administrative expenses excluding non-cash share-based compensation and a charge associated with terminated consulting agreements, were $7 million, down 25% from Q4 2021 and up 6% from Q3 2022. The increase from the third quarter reflects modestly higher compensation expense and professional services fees largely associated with the Argentina build-out.

Operating loss, including a $9 million non-cash impairment reversal, a $29 million realized loss on disposition of digital assets, and a $23 million change in unrealized gain on revaluation of digital assets, was $20 million, compared to $98 million in Q3 2022, which included an $84 million non-cash impairment charge, a $44 million realized loss on disposition of digital assets, and a $46 million change in unrealized gain on revaluation of digital assets.

Net loss was $17 million, or ($0.08) per basic and diluted share, compared to $85 million, or ($0.40) per basic and diluted share, in Q3 2022.

Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA* was $1 million, or 4% of revenue, compared to $10 million, or 31% of revenue, in Q3 2022, driven by the lower average BTC price.

The Company mined 1,434 BTC at an average direct cost of production per BTC*** of $11,100, compared to $9,600 in Q3 2022.

Total cash cost of production per BTC was $16,800 in Q4 2022, up from $14,500 in Q3 2022.

Liquidity at December 31, 2022

At December 31, 2022, the Company held $31 million in cash and 405 BTC valued at approximately $7 million based upon a BTC price of approximately $16,500.

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Lucas said, “Network difficulty increases are raising the cost of production for everyone, and only the most efficient players will succeed. Bitfarms continues to execute tactics to support our low-cost structure and strong balance sheet. Consistent with our strategy of carefully pursuing accretive growth opportunities, as market conditions improve, we are positioned for intelligent growth.”

Financing Activities

Q4 2022 Paid $23 million to fully extinguish the BTC-backed credit facility. Paid down $8 million in equipment related indebtedness. Renegotiated miner purchasing agreements, extinguishing without penalty payment obligations of $45 million and establishing a $22 million credit for deposits previously made, to be applied toward future purchase agreements. Raised approximately $6 million in net proceeds through the Company’s at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program.

Subsequent to December 31, 2022 Settled all outstanding principal and interest due to BlockFi totaling $21 million for a cash payment of $8 million and paid off the $379,000 agreement with Reliz for $118,000 in February 2023. Ended February 2023 with $23 million indebtedness, down 86% from a high of $165 million in June 2022.



Q4 2022 and Recent 2023 Operating Highlights

Reached 4.7 EH/s online in early 2023.

Surpassed 20,000 BTC mined with renewable hydropower since 2017 founding.

Completed construction of the first 50 MW warehouse in Rio Cuarto, Argentina.

In Sherbrooke, Quebec: Completed the Garlock facility, energizing 18 MW, representing full capacity. Energized the remaining 12 MW capacity at The Bunker, bringing it to 48 MW and the total Sherbrooke operations to 96 MW, both representing full capacity. Decommissioned and sold the De la Pointe facility for net cash proceeds of $4 million.

Imported and installed 2,888 new MicroBT M30s into Paraguay, which added a net 168 PH/s at this farm, bringing its total hashrate to 288 PH/s at January 31, 2023.

Improved efficiency of the overall fleet to 39 w/TH and of the newly unencumbered Bitmain miners in Washington state by 16% from 31 w/TH to 26 w/TH with new firmware.



Quarterly Operating Performance

Key Performance Indicators Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Total BTC Mined 1,434 1,045 1,515 Quarter End Operating Hashrate 4.5 2.2 4.2 Operating Capacity (MW) 188 99 176 Hydropower MW 178 99 166 Watts/TH Efficiency 40 45 40 BTC Sold 3,093 56 2,595





Quarterly Operating Production

Quarter BTC Mined 2022 BTC Mined 2021 Q1 961 598 Q2 1,257 759 Q3 1,515 1,050 Q4 1,434 1,045 Total Year 2022 5,167 3,453





Quarterly Average Revenue** and Cost of Production per BTC***

Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Avg. Rev**/BTC $18,100 $21,300 $32,700 $41,300 $55,900 Direct Cost***/BTC $11,100 $9,600 10,100 $8,700 $8,000 Cash Cost/BTC $16,800 $14,500 $17,200 $18,100 $17,400





Financial Results for the Year-ended December 31, 2022

In 2022, the Company generated revenue of $142 million, compared to $169 million in 2021.

2022 gross profit was $11 million, or 7% gross margin*, compared to $111 million, or 66% gross margin*, in 2021.

The Company mined 5,167 BTC for an average cost of production** per BTC of $10,000 in 2022.

Operating loss was $284 million in 2022, compared to operating income of $64 million in 2021. 2022 net loss was $239 million, or $(1.15) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $22 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in 2021. EBITDA* was a loss of $170 million, with EBITDA margin* of (119%) compared to a positive EBITDA* of $71 million, with EBITDA margin* of 42%, in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA* was $52 million, with 36% Adjusted EBITDA margin*, compared to $114 million, and 67% Adjusted EBITDA margin*, in 2021.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms runs vertically integrated mining operations with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and onsite technical repair. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms has 10 mining facilities around the world, which are housed in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using renewable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

Glossary of Terms

BTC BTC/day = Bitcoin or Bitcoin per day

EH or EH/s = Exahash or exahash per second

MW or MWh = Megawatts or megawatt hour

PH or PH/s = Petahash or petahash per second

TH or TH/s = Terahash or terahash per second

W/TH = Watts per Terahash

*Gross margin, gross mining profit, gross mining margin, operating margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios and should be read in conjunction with, and should not be viewed as alternatives to or replacements of, measures of operating results and liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS and refer readers to reconciliations of Non-IFRS measures included in the Company’s MD&A and at the end of this press release.

** Average revenue per BTC is for mining operations only and excludes Volta revenue.

*** Cost of Production per BTC represents the direct cost of Bitcoin based on the total electricity costs, and, where applicable, hosting costs related to the mining of Bitcoin, excluding electricity consumed by hosting clients, divided by the total number of Bitcoin mined.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, or any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are covered by safe harbors under Canadian and United States securities laws. The statements and information in this release regarding expansion plans, including construction in Argentina and Québec, and potential strategic opportunities, expectations for monthly growth, targets, and goals for productive capacity and hashrates, debt reduction and liquidity including the ability to lower interest payments and manage bitcoin holding, and other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking information. Other forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning: the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company, as well as Bitfarms’ ability to successfully mine digital currency, revenue increasing as currently anticipated, the ability to profitably liquidate current and future digital currency inventory, volatility of network difficulty and digital currency prices and the potential resulting significant negative impact on the Company’s operations, the construction and operation of expanded blockchain infrastructure as currently planned, and the regulatory environment for cryptocurrency in the applicable jurisdictions.

Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information is based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to: the availability of financing opportunities, risks associated with economic conditions, dependence on management and conflicts of interest, the ability to service debt obligations and maintain flexibility in respect of debt covenants; economic dependence on regulated terms of service and electricity rates; the speculative and competitive nature of the technology sector; dependency on continued growth in blockchain and cryptocurrency usage; lawsuits and other legal proceedings and challenges; conflict of interests with directors and management; government regulations; the global economic climate; dilution; the Company’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, including the Company’s ability to utilize the Company’s at-the-market equity offering program (the “ATM Program”) and the prices at which the Company may sell Common Shares in the ATM Program, as well as capital market conditions in general; risks relating to the strategy of maintaining and increasing Bitcoin holdings and the impact of depreciating Bitcoin prices on working capital; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; the ability to maintain reliable and economical sources of power to run its cryptocurrency mining assets; the impact of energy curtailment or regulatory changes in the energy regimes in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; share dilution resulting from the ATM Program and from other equity issuances; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors that could impact future results of the business of Bitfarms include, but are not limited to: the construction and operation of facilities may not occur as currently planned, or at all; expansion may not materialize as currently anticipated, or at all; the digital currency market; the ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; it may not be possible to profitably liquidate the current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on operations; an increase in network difficulty may have a significant negative impact on operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the anticipated growth and sustainability of hydroelectricity for the purposes of cryptocurrency mining in the applicable jurisdictions; the inability to maintain reliable and economical sources of power for the Company to operate cryptocurrency mining assets; the risks of an increase in the Company’s electricity costs, cost of natural gas, changes in currency exchange rates, energy curtailment or regulatory changes in the energy regimes in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates and the adverse impact on the Company’s profitability; the ability to complete current and future financings, any regulations or laws that will prevent Bitfarms from operating its business; historical prices of digital currencies and the ability to mine digital currencies that will be consistent with historical prices; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of digital currencies, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and, the adoption or expansion of any regulation or law that will prevent Bitfarms from operating its business, or make it more costly to do so. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s filings on www.SEDAR.com (which are also available on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov), including the annual information form for the year-ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 21, 2023. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Bitfarms’ normal course of business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law .

Bitfarms Ltd. Consolidated Financial & Operational Results

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Revenues 27,037 59,598 (32,561 ) (55) % 142,428 169,491 (27,063 ) (16) % Cost of revenues 39,121 20,613 18,508 90 % 131,910 58,371 73,539 126 % Gross (loss) profit (12,084 ) 38,985 (51,069 ) (131) % 10,518 111,120 (100,602 ) (91) % Gross margin (1) (45) % 65 % — — 7 % 66 % — — Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 11,972 18,928 (6,956 ) (37) % 51,506 43,238 8,268 19 % Realized loss on disposition of digital assets 28,567 137 28,430 nm 150,810 289 150,521 nm Change in unrealized (gain) loss on revaluation of digital assets (23,284 ) 3,869 (27,153 ) (702) % (2,166 ) 4,861 (7,027 ) (145) % Loss (gain) on disposition of property, plant and equipment (415 ) (753 ) 338 (45) % 1,277 (848 ) 2,125 251 % Impairment (reversal) on equipment and construction prepayments, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (8,903 ) 1,800 (10,703 ) (595) % 75,213 1,800 73,413 nm Impairment on goodwill — — — — 17,900 — 17,900 100 % Impairment reversal on property, plant and equipment — — — — — (1,860 ) 1,860 100 % Operating (loss) income (20,021 ) 15,004 (35,025 ) (233) % (284,022 ) 63,640 (347,662 ) (546) % Operating margin (1) (74) % 25 % — — (199) % 38 % — — Net financial (income) expenses (3,369 ) (2,933 ) (436 ) 15 % (27,560 ) 21,003 (48,563 ) (231) % Net (loss) income before income taxes (16,652 ) 17,937 (34,589 ) (193) % (256,462 ) 42,637 (299,099 ) (702) % Income tax (recovery) expense 191 8,260 (8,069 ) (98) % (17,412 ) 20,507 (37,919 ) (185) % Net (loss) income and total comprehensive (loss) income (16,843 ) 9,677 (26,520 ) (274) % (239,050 ) 22,130 (261,180 ) nm Basic (loss) earnings per share (in U.S. dollars) (0.08 ) 0.05 — — (1.15 ) 0.14 — — Diluted (loss) earnings per share (in U.S. dollars) (0.08 ) 0.05 — — (1.15 ) 0.13 — — Gross Mining profit (1) 8,494 49,055 (40,561 ) (83) % 82,584 134,884 (52,300 ) (39) % Gross Mining margin (1) 33 % 84 % — — 59 % 82 % — — EBITDA (1) 7,396 29,061 (21,665 ) (75) % (169,821 ) 70,533 (240,354 ) (341) % EBITDA margin (1) 27 % 49 % — — (119) % 42 % — — Adjusted EBITDA (1) 1,126 40,275 (39,149 ) (97) % 51,568 113,540 (61,972 ) (55) % Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 4 % 68 % — — 36 % 67 % — —

nm: not meaningful

(1) Gross margin, gross Mining profit, gross Mining margin, operating margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios; refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios section of the Company’s MD&A.







Bitfarms Ltd. Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Revenues 27,037 59,598 (32,561 ) (55) % 142,428 169,491 (27,063 ) (16) % Net (loss) income before income taxes (16,652 ) 17,937 (34,589 ) (193) % (256,462 ) 42,637 (299,099 ) (702) % Interest expense 3,271 837 2,434 291 % 14,221 3,420 10,801 316 % Depreciation and amortization expense 20,777 10,287 10,490 102 % 72,420 24,476 47,944 196 % EBITDA 7,396 29,061 (21,665 ) (75) % (169,821 ) 70,533 (240,354 ) (341) % Share-based payment 3,795 10,036 (6,241 ) (62) % 21,788 22,585 (797 ) (4) % Realized loss on disposition of digital assets 28,567 137 28,430 nm 150,810 289 150,521 nm Change in unrealized (gain) loss on revaluation of digital assets (23,284 ) 3,869 (27,153 ) (702) % (2,166 ) 4,861 (7,027 ) (145) % Impairment (reversal) on equipment and construction prepayments, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (8,903 ) 1,800 (10,703 ) (595) % 75,213 1,800 73,413 nm Impairment on goodwill — — — — % 17,900 — 17,900 100 % Impairment reversal on property, plant and equipment — — — — % — (1,860 ) 1,860 100 % Net financial (income) expenses and other (6,445 ) (4,628 ) (1,817 ) 39 % (42,156 ) 15,332 (57,488 ) (375) % Adjusted EBITDA 1,126 40,275 (39,149 ) (97) % 51,568 113,540 (61,972 ) (55) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 4 % 68 % — — 36 % 67 % — —

nm: not meaningful





Bitfarms Ltd. Calculation of Gross Mining Profit and Gross Mining Margin

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Gross (loss) profit (12,084 ) 38,985 (51,069 ) (131) % 10,518 111,120 (100,602 ) (91) % Non-Mining revenues (1) (1,101 ) (1,206 ) 105 (9) % (3,443 ) (4,425 ) 982 (22) % Depreciation and amortization expense 20,777 10,287 10,490 102 % 72,420 24,476 47,944 196 % Purchases of electrical components and other 510 552 (42 ) (8) % 1,773 1,986 (213 ) (11) % Electrician salaries and payroll taxes 392 437 (45 ) (10) % 1,316 1,727 (411 ) (24) % Gross Mining profit (2) 8,494 49,055 (40,561 ) (83) % 82,584 134,884 (52,300 ) (39) % Gross Mining margin 33 % 84 % — — 59 % 82 % — —





(1)

Non-Mining revenues reconciliation:





Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Revenues 27,037 59,598 (32,561 ) (55) % 142,428 169,491 (27,063 ) (16) % Less Mining related revenues for the purpose of calculating gross Mining margin: Mining revenues (25,936 ) (58,392 ) 32,456 (56) % (138,985 ) (164,393 ) 25,408 (15) % Hosting revenues — — — — — (673 ) 673 100 % Non-Mining revenues 1,101 1,206 (105 ) (9) % 3,443 4,425 (982 ) (22) %



