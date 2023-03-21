FactSet Schedules Fixed Income/Bond Holder Update Call

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, announced today that it will host a Fixed Income/Bond Holder call to discuss the Company’s recent performance. The call will be hosted by Phil Snow, Chief Executive Officer, and Linda Huber, Chief Financial Officer. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a live Q and A session.



The following information is provided for Fixed Income investors or Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call:

Fixed Income/Bond Holder Update Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time Participant Registration: FactSet Fixed Income/Bond Holder Update Call Registration

Please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. The conference call platform will register your name and organization and provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. The conference call will have a live Q&A session.

For your reference, our latest Investor Deck is available on our investor relations website.

A replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 13, 2023, through April 13, 2024. The call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics and open technology to over 7,000 global clients, including over 180,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms and corporations, achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have repeatedly scored 100 on the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index and been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

FactSet

Investor Relations Contact:

Kendra Brown

+1 203.810.2684

kbrown@factset.com

Media Contact:

Megan Kovach

+1 512.736.2795

megan.kovach@factset.com