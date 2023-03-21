Plum Welcomes Gregg Moran as Senior Director of Partnerships

Award-Winning Talent Assessment Provider Continues to Scale as Employers Look for New Ways to Match Employees and Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum today announced that Greggory Moran has joined the company as Senior Director of Partnerships. According to a recent article in The New York Times, the talent assessment space is roughly a $2 billion industry and one that employers increasingly rely on in today’s hybrid world. As Plum continues to scale, Moran will guide and grow the company’s partnership strategy, including technology and advisory partnerships.



Moran has dedicated the last decade of his career to a singular goal: building relationships where everyone wins. Most recently, Moran served as Director of Partnerships at PandoLogic, where he formalized its first partner program, added more than 30 partners to its ecosystem and created a lucrative channel revenue practice. Prior to this, he spent six years at iCIMS, holding several partnership titles, ultimately promoted to Senior Manager, Partner Relations. Before making the jump to HR technology, Moran started his career in the sports world, working in Partnership Marketing for the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, where he managed key relationships with top brands, including Coca-Cola, Marriott and Red Bull. A New Jersey Native, Moran holds a degree in Marketing from Montclair State University.

With regard to joining Plum, Moran shared, “Whether it be reflecting on myself, offering advice to friends and colleagues, or managing teammates, the idea of truly identifying someone’s potential has always fascinated me. Plum’s multiple applications, not just during the recruiting process but for succession planning and internal mobility, are exciting. I’m eager to work with Plum’s current partners to expand the reach of our solution, as well as add more partners to the Plum family.”

Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor commented, “Partnerships play an important role in supporting client success, and Gregg has exceptional experience building meaningful and strategic relationships. His expertise and knowledge of the talent acquisition and talent management spaces will be invaluable to the Plum partnership vision moving forward. We are thrilled to have him onboard.”

For more information about Plum’s partner community, visit www.plum.io/integrations.

About Plum

Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum knows when people flourish, business thrives. With a universal design, Plum uses objective data to measure and match human potential to job needs, enhancing talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. Featuring unmatched scalability, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, improve quality of hire and retention, identify leadership potential, provide personalized career development insights and support internal mobility and upskilling opportunities from one platform. Plum has been named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive, won an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and secured High Performer status with G2. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cce14005-bd00-4eb3-8816-3314bb18010c









Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for Plum kate@devonpr.com