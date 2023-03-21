Battery Electric Vehicle Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Key Companies by - 2030 

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, consumers are more inclined toward battery electric vehicles (BEVs), owing to the negative effect of climate change along with alarming pollution levels recorded in the major cities. Battery electric vehicles are fully electric vehicles that utilize electricity stored in rechargeable battery packs to power the vehicle. BEVs are powered entirely by electricity and do not use any secondary source like hydrogen cell or internal combustion engine for power generation. Moreover, BEVs do not emit any hazardous emission like gasoline engines and are more cost-effective. Additionally, BEVs do not require transportation of energy like hydrogen-cell powered. With technological advancements the capacity of battery has increased without affecting the size of battery.

Download Report Sample TOC - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/9271

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The reach of novel coronavirus has increased and is affecting a majority of world population.

Moreover, the economies have slowed down and consumer spending has decreased.

Additionally, the production of battery electric vehicle market has been stopped due to lockdown and supply chain has been disrupted.

However, BEVs market is forecasted to show positive signs post lockdown. Also, global lockdown has raised the environmental awareness among people. This will positively impact the BEVs market in long run.

Sales of cars like VW Nils and Audi concept which are focused on individual transport could grow due to this pandemic.

Solar powered BEVs to drive the market growth

The solar charging technology is being developed to support the vehicle’s main power source, improving mileage and reducing CO2 emissions. The system will have the capability to charge the batteries of electric vehicles helping to improve fuel efficiency. For instance, Hyundai Motor group has introduced a light-weight solar roof for BEVs. Additionally, Kia Motors is planning to introduce solar roof charging technology. Further, Toyota starts testing high-efficiency solar cells for electric cars which could add 35 miles of range.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9271

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the battery electric vehicle industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed battery electric vehicle market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

By Battery type

Lead Acid Battery

Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Ultracapacitor

By Vehicle type

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Two wheelers

Request Customization - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9271

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.