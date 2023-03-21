Read Eddie King’s latest novel ‘The Lost Romantics’ for free on Instagram
A new way of reading books is going viral on social media.
I think it’s a really cool way to showcase the positive aspects of the platform and attract a whole new audience.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Eddie King’s latest book series, ‘The Lost Romantics,’ is available to read for free on Instagram. New pages are loaded as Stories and saved in the Highlights section on the author’s Instagram profile (@eddiekingfrsa). It’s like reading an eBook on a Kindle or other eReader, but the pages have been specially designed to fit the new format. Every detail has been considered including a dedicated space to rest your thumb on the bottom right of the screen, which holds the page and provides a distraction-free reading experience.
‘The Lost Romantics’ Instaseries follows the lives of three young, wealthy friends trying to navigate life in London and love in the digital world. Hugo, Max, and Will are tired of swiping and are taking a stand against social media, dating apps, and modern relationships to make romance cool again.
“The irony isn’t lost on me. The whole book is about people wanting to spend less time on social media so that they can find love IRL (in real life, not Ireland) and the psychosocial effects social media and dating apps have on modern relationships, but I think it’s a really cool way to showcase the positive aspects of the platform and attract a whole new audience.” - Eddie King - Author of The Lost Romantics
Eddie King is an author, film producer and television presenter. He founded Dreamstar Entertainment—an ethical film and television company—and has worked as a script consultant on many large-budget Hollywood productions. He is best known for creating and co-hosting the weekly primetime television series, ‘The King Says Country Show.’ He has written four novels, all in the contemporary romance genre. ‘Spoilt For Choice’ earned him a Young Writers’ Award nomination, and ‘Southern Girl: Daisy Dukes and Cowboy Boots’ has been adapted for screen.
To offer the novel for free, Parakeet Publishing and Eddie King worked with brands that were already actively advertising on Instagram to sponsor the book in the way of product placement. They then teamed up with influencers, some of whom are mentioned and linked in the story, to promote the book to their followers.
This opens up a whole new channel for publishers and readers alike. Parakeet Publishing is pioneering the new distribution model to promote its books, target a more relevant audience, and reach more readers.
The book is also available in traditional formats as a Paperback or eBook.
