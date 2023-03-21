Satellite Data Analytics Services Market By Vertical, Acquisitions, Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global satellite data analytics services market is experiencing a significant growth due to surge in investment in the space industry. Satellite data analytics services compromise providing big data geo-analytics, which uses proprietary algorithms and advanced machine learning techniques to deliver strategic insights for businesses using satellites revolving around the earth’s orbit. Satellite data analytics data services use earth observation data to aid in critical business decisions in fields such as infrastructure monitoring, commodity market, forestry management, and agriculture management. Moreover, satellite data services analyze data presented in a satellite image to provide data analytics to transform business landscape by bringing transparency and efficiency among different industries.

Launch of satellites by satellite manufacturers into lower and medium orbits to facilitate data services can be attributed to increase in demand for big data. Recently, in 2020, Planet Labs Inc. (private earth imaging company based in California, US) announced new service offerings such as higher resolution 50 cm imagery, Tasking Dashboard, and enhanced revisit capabilities, as part of their overall Tasking offerings. Tasking provides most agile constellation of high-resolution small earth observation satellites for geo-spatial data with real-time intelligence. New service offerings are aimed at enhancing the core imagery for analysis meanwhile reducing data acquisition hurdles such as limited revisiting capabilities. Moreover, usage of big data in satellite imagery is reducing data acquisition cost, data storage cost, and data processing cost. Big data is systematic extraction and analysis of large data sets that are too large for traditional data processing software. Hence, demand for small earth observation satellites is expected to fuel the growth global satellite data analytics services market.

Surge in privatization of space industry, increase in demand for small earth observation satellites, and rise in adoption of cloud computing are the factors that drive the global satellite data services market. However, potential data breaches and expensive data access hinder the market growth. On the contrary, emergence of satellite as a service and increasing usage of AI in image & data processing present new pathways in the industry.

