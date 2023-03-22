Floor Coating Market worth US$ 6,469.7 million 2032 with a CAGR of 6.8% - BY PMI
The report “Floor Coating Market, By Product Type, By Floor Material, By Coatings Component, By End-user - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032’’COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Floor Coating market is projected to grow from US$ 3,233.60 million in 2022 to US$ 6,469.7 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8%.
The floor coating market refers to the industry that produces and supplies various types of coatings for flooring surfaces. These coatings can include epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, and other types of coatings that are applied to concrete, wood, or other surfaces to improve their durability, appearance, and resistance to damage from moisture, chemicals, or abrasion. The demand for floor coatings has been increasing in recent years, driven by factors such as the growth of the construction industry, increasing focus on sustainability and green building practices, and rising demand for low-maintenance and long-lasting flooring solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial applications.
Key players in the floor coating market include large multinational corporations as well as smaller, specialized companies that offer a range of products and services to customers in various sectors. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for high-performance flooring solutions, technological advancements in coating materials and application methods, and growing awareness of the benefits of floor coatings among end-users.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 3,233.60 million
CAGR - 6.8%
Base Year - 2022
Forecast Period – 2022 - 2032
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4045
Key Highlights:
• In September 2016 BASF to acquire Henkel's professional Western European building material business, this transaction, which will bring BASF Thomsit and the Ceresit flooring, tiling and waterproofing business of Henkel, Also help to strengthen its portfolio in construction chemicals.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Floor Coating market accounted for US$ 3,233.60 billion in 2022 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on by product, by floor material, by coatings component and end-users and region.
• By-product type the Floor Coating market classified into epoxy, polyaspartics, acrylic, polyurethane, and other product types
• By floor material the Floor Coating market classified into the wood, concrete, and other floor materials (stone, granite, tiles)
• By coatings component the Floor Coating market classified into one-component (1k), two-component (2k), three-component (3k), and other components (4k, 5k, etc.)
• By end-user, the Floor Coating market classified into residential, commercial, and industrial
• By region, The Asia Pacific expected to dominate the target market. Owing to the rising population, an increase in middle-class incomes, and urbanization. China dominates the regional market for Floor Coating globally due to higher production for construction chemical.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4045
Company Profiles:
The prominent player operating in the global Floor Coating market includes kzo Nobel NV, ArmorPoxy, Asian Paints, BASF SE, Epoxy-Coat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jotun, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, LATICRETE International Inc., and Mapei. The major player in the market is focusing on merger and acquisition strategy.
For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4045
Drivers and Restrains of Floor Coating Market:
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Increasing demand from construction and infrastructure projects: The demand for floor coatings is expected to increase due to the rise in construction and infrastructure projects, particularly in emerging economies.
• Growing demand for decorative flooring: The trend for decorative and aesthetically pleasing flooring solutions has resulted in the increased demand for floor coatings that offer a range of colors, designs, and textures.
• Increasing awareness about floor safety: The need for safe and slip-resistant flooring options is driving the demand for floor coatings, particularly in commercial and industrial applications.
• Technological advancements in coatings: Advances in coating technology have resulted in the development of more durable, long-lasting, and environmentally friendly coatings, which are expected to drive the growth of the floor coating market.
Restrains:
• High installation and maintenance costs: The high costs associated with the installation and maintenance of floor coatings may limit their adoption, particularly in price-sensitive markets.
• Environmental concerns: The use of certain floor coating materials may be harmful to the environment, which could impact the growth of the market in the long run.
• Availability of substitutes: There are alternative flooring options such as carpets, tiles, and hardwood floors that may compete with floor coatings in terms of durability, aesthetics, and cost-effectiveness.
• Lack of awareness: The lack of awareness about the benefits of floor coatings, particularly in emerging economies, may limit the growth potential of the market.
Key Reasons to Purchase:
1. Information: Reports frequently provide a variety of data about a certain topic, business, or market. They can offer perceptions into patterns, figures, and other crucial information that can guide decision-making.
2. Analysis: Reports may also contain analysis of the information provided, which can aid the reader in comprehending the data's implications and what they signify for their industry or business.
3. Expertise: Subject matter experts with in-depth knowledge and expertise in their fields frequently write reports. Anyone looking to grasp a topic or sector more thoroughly may find this expertise to be helpful.
4. Competitive Advantage: A report may help people or companies achieve a competitive edge by keeping them informed of the most recent trends and advancements in their field.
5. Time-saving: It might take a lot of time to study and gather knowledge about a subject. A report may be purchased so that people or organisations can get a thorough and well-researched document that has already done a lot of the homework for them, saving them time and money.
For people who want to learn more about a topic, industry, or market and who appreciate the knowledge and expertise offered by a thorough, well-researched paper, purchasing a report may generally be a reasonable investment.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Other Trending Reports:
• Automotive Flooring Market By Material Type (Nylon, Polypropylene, Rubber, Polyurethane, and Others), By Product Type (Carpets and Mat), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs).), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
• Flooring Market, By Material (Carpets & Rugs, Resilient (Vinyl, Cork, Linoleum, Rubber, Resin), and Non-resilient (Ceramic, Stone, Wood, Laminate)), By End User (Residential, and Non-residential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860-531-2574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube