Agarose Resin Sales to Reach a Size of US$ 3.9 Billion by 2033; United States to Account for Dominant Regional Revenue Share: Fact.MR

The agarose resin market is expected to witness an impressive 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Sales of agarose resins for antibody purification are projected to account for around 3/5 of the global market share by the end of 2033.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agarose resin demand is expected to grow at an excellent 8.6% CAGR over the next ten years, reaching a market value of US$ 1.7 billion in 2023. As a result, it is anticipated that the global agarose resin market would reach valuation of US$ 3.9 billion by 2033.



Agarose resin sales, along with those of other chromatographic resins, are principally fueled by the global vaccine and drug research markets. A surge in demand for agarose resins, which were crucial to the purification of vaccines, was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for glutathione agarose resins, avidin resins, chitosan resins, etc., is expected to increase over the course of the forecast due to the expanding usage of affinity chromatography methods in medical research.

Additional factors that could possibly increase the demand for agarose resins in the future include rising spending on synthetic biology, increasing demand for protein-based therapeutics, high R&D spending by biopharmaceutical companies, surging demand for vaccines, supportive government initiatives, and rising regulatory authority approval of novel drugs and therapeutics.

Contrarily, it is projected that the implementation of strict safety regulations in the pharmaceutical sector and the high production costs of affinity chromatography resin will impede market growth and reduce demand for agarose resin. Over the next 10 years, it is anticipated that improvements in affinity chromatography technology and rising knowledge of their simplicity and usability will create an opportunity-rich market environment for all agarose resin producers.

The Agarose Resin market is driven by various factors, including:

Agarose resin is widely used in the production of biopharmaceuticals, such as antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins. With the increasing demand for these products, the demand for agarose resin is also growing.

Agarose resin is widely used in chromatography, a technique used to separate and purify various biomolecules. With the increasing demand for chromatography in various industries, such as biopharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and biotechnology, the demand for agarose resin is also rising.

The use of agarose resin is increasing in research and development activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The growing focus on developing new drugs and therapies is driving the demand for agarose resin.

The development of new technologies for the production of agarose resin is driving market growth. For instance, the development of high-performance agarose resin with improved separation efficiency is boosting the demand for agarose resin.

Agarose resin is widely used in the production of diagnostic tools, such as DNA and RNA isolation kits, PCR purification kits, and gel electrophoresis. With the increasing demand for these diagnostic tools, the demand for agarose resin is also rising.



Key Market Trends:

Agarose resin is being used in gene therapy to purify viral vectors and plasmids. With the growing interest in gene therapy for treating genetic disorders, the demand for agarose resin in this application is expected to rise.

The use of agarose resin in bioprocessing is increasing due to its high separation efficiency and low non-specific binding. Agarose resin is being used in downstream processing, including protein purification and chromatography.

The development of high-performance agarose resin with improved separation efficiency is a growing trend in the market. These resins can be used for the purification of complex biomolecules, such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins.

Prepacked agarose resin columns are gaining popularity due to their ease of use and cost-effectiveness. These columns eliminate the need for column packing and reduce the risk of contamination, making them suitable for small-scale applications.

There is a growing demand for customized agarose resin that can meet specific application requirements. Manufacturers are offering customized agarose resin with tailored physical and chemical properties to meet the diverse needs of customers.

Agarose resin is being increasingly used in the food and beverage industry for the purification and clarification of various food products, such as fruit juices, beer, and wine. The use of agarose resin in these applications is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for high-quality and safe food products.

Competitive Landscape:

The agarose resin market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature. Key players in the market are focusing on new product launches and product portfolio expansion. Moreover, players are also increasing investments to strengthen their research capacity and infrastructural facilities.

For instance, Purolite, a key provider of resin-based chromatography had commercialized two new next-gen chromatography resins.



Key Companies Profiled

Purolite

Takara Bio Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cube Biotech

Cytiva

Agarose Beads Technologies

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Works Technologies



Agarose Resin market also faces several restraints, including:

The cost of agarose resin is relatively high compared to other resins used in chromatography. This high cost can be a significant barrier to market growth, particularly in developing countries.

There are several alternative resins available in the market that can be used for chromatography and purification. Some of these resins have similar performance characteristics as agarose resin, which can hinder the market growth.

The production of agarose resin involves the use of large amounts of water, which can lead to environmental concerns, such as water scarcity and pollution.

Agarose resin is produced from agar, a natural polymer obtained from seaweed. The limited availability of agar and fluctuations in its price can impact the availability and cost of agarose resin.

Key Segments of Agarose Resin Industry Research

By Concentration: 2% to 4% 4% to 6% 6% to 8% More Than 8%

By Application: Protein Purification Antibody Purification Immunoprecipitation Others

By End User: Biopharma Companies Clinical Research Laboratories Academic & Research Institutes

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



