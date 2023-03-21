Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,343 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 390,865 in the last 365 days.

Rain Oncology Announces Oral Presentation at the 2023 ESMO Sarcoma and Rare Cancers Annual Congress

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Oncology Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics with its lead product candidate, milademetan, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53, today announced an abstract accepted as a proffered paper presentation at the 2023 ESMO Sarcoma and Rare Cancers Annual Congress in Lugano, Switzerland.

Presentation Title: MDM2 inhibitor milademetan: safety profile and management of adverse events (AEs)
Presentation Number: 43O
Presenter: Chiara Fabbroni, MD, National Cancer Institute, Milan, Italy
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 10:50am-12:10pm Central European Time
Location: Hall A

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the “Resources” section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website.

About Rain Oncology Inc.
Rain Oncology Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

Media Contact
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
jtemperato@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1.617.430.7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com        


Primary Logo

You just read:

Rain Oncology Announces Oral Presentation at the 2023 ESMO Sarcoma and Rare Cancers Annual Congress

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more