LW Hospitality Advisors (LWHA ®) Announces Appointment of Embree C. “Chuck” Bedsole, II as Managing Director, Asset Management/Restructuring and Bankruptcy/M&A

/EIN News/ -- Lodging industry expert Embree C. “Chuck” Bedsole, II has joined LWHA's senior leadership team



NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LW Hospitality Advisors (LWHA) today announced the appointment of Embree C. “Chuck” Bedsole, II as Managing Director, Asset Management/Restructuring and Bankruptcy/M&A.

Mr. Bedsole, who is based in Dallas, TX has more than 40 years of international lodging industry experience with hotel companies and professional service firms in the areas of workout/restructuring, mergers & acquisitions, development, finance, operations, and marketing. Mr. Bedsole has been mandated in connection with various hospitality asset types including hotels, mixed-use resort developments, hotel condominiums, interval ownership, all-inclusive resorts, and marinas throughout the globe including the U.S., the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. With an advisory background that includes strategic planning, asset management, due diligence, feasibility, valuation, marketing, and financing engagements for multinational companies, capital providers, developers, financial institutions, and governments, Mr. Bedsole’s clients include private equity funds, investment banks, bankruptcy estates, institutional debt and equity sources, and international lodging companies.

“Chuck Bedsole’s capabilities and proficiency in lodging operations and real estate are wide and deep, which further enhance the firm’s senior ranks at a time when our clients have indicated that they anticipate a rapid volume of additional complex assignments that will require our expertise and assistance,” said Daniel H. Lesser Co-Founder, President & CEO of LWHA.

LWHA Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, Principal Evan Weiss said, “Chuck Bedsole’s tenures with Alvarez & Marsal, Ernst & Young, Jack Tar Village Resorts and Vista Host, Inc., strengthens LWHA’s litigation, receivership, value enhancement, and workout strategy expertise.”

Mr. Bedsole said, “I am delighted with the opportunity to join LWHA, a group of well-known, highly respected lodging industry professionals who have developed the nation’s best in class hotel centric valuation, advisory, asset management services, and predictive analytics platforms."

LWHA Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Kressaty said, “We look forward to Chuck Bedsole continuing to expand our practice of problem-solving assignments that have resulted in significant value creation for our clients.”

LWHA specializes in a range of lodging centric services including Asset Management, Underwriting Due Diligence, Transaction Advisory/Receivership & Restructuring, Consulting/Advisory/Valuation & Appraisal/Feasibility & Market Study, Litigation Support & Restructuring and Predictive Analytics focused exclusively on hotels, resorts, gaming properties, and conference center assets. LWHA works with corporate, institutional, and individual clients, as well as with municipalities and governmental agencies. With a presence in Atlanta, GA, Asheville, NC, Aspen, CO, Austin, TX, Boston, MA, Cleveland, OH, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Minneapolis, MN, New York, NY, Panama City Beach, FL, San Diego, CA, Seattle, WA, and Washington, D.C., LWHA’s 40 professionals have executed assignments in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the United Kingdom.

LWHA Asset Management Group headquarters is located at 200 West 41st Street, Suite 602, New York, NY 10036 USA. For more information contact: Chuck Bedsole at chuck.bedsole@lwhadvisors.com 212.300.6684 x 146; Peter Kressaty at peter.kressaty@lwhadvisors.com 212.300.6684 x 137; Evan Weiss at evan.weiss@lwhadvisors.com 212.300.6684 x102; Daniel H. Lesser at daniel.lesser@lwhadvisors.com 212.300.6684 x101 http://www.lwhospitalityadvisors.com/