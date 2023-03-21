Sensor Market for Automated Vehicles worth $19.1 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensor Market for Automated Vehicles is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2022 to USD 19.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 62.6%., according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing demand of safer, efficient and fuel-efficient vehicles are expected to increase the demand for automated vehicles around the world. With this, the demand for sensors for automated vehicles such as cameras, radar sensors, lidar sensors, among others, is expected to increase rapidly.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=61355738

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sensor Market for Automated Vehicles"

197 - Tables

80 - Figures

287 - Pages

Sensor Market for Automated Vehicles Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 19.1 billion by 2030 Growth Rate 62.6% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Offering, Software, Propulsion, Level of Autonomy, Vehicle Type, Sensor Platform Approach, Sensor Fusion Process Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising popularity of electric vehicles Key Market Drivers Growing penetration of ADAS safety features

Chips/Semiconductors to be the fastest growing market by value during the forecast period

The demand for chips/semiconductors in automobile sensors is rising rapidly. There is an increasing demand for ADAS, which employs sensors to detect objects and impediments. The demand for processors and semiconductors is anticipated to keep increasing as more and more automakers equip their models with autonomous technologies to improve safety. The demand for processors and semiconductors is also driven by the rising demand for electric and autonomous vehicles. Chips are miniature integrated circuits that store data and execute calculations. They are frequently used in automobile sensors because they can be programmed to measure and monitor many aspects of a vehicle like speed, temperature, pressure, and other parameters. Chips and semiconductors are vital in automotive sensors because they enable precise and accurate measurements. In car sensors, chips and semiconductors are used to measure the input from other sensors. This permits the sensors to be linked as well as communicate with one another. Processors and semiconductors also contribute to the accuracy and reliability of the data acquired. Companies such as NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, and Toshiba manufacture and produce products such as microcontrollers, application processors, communication processors, connectivity chipsets, analog and interface devices, RF power amplifiers, security controllers, and sensors for the automotive industry. In September 2022, NXP Semiconductors announced the production of the second generation of the RFCMOS radar transceiver. The RFCMOS chip accommodates 3 transmitters, 4 receivers, ADC conversion, a phase rotator, and low-phase noise VCOs. In January 2022, Infineon Technologies launched a new generation of its AURIX microcontroller family, the TC4x series. This new series of microcontrollers will foster technologies such as eMobility, advanced driver assists systems (ADAS), automotive electric-electronic (E/E) architectures, and affordable artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Operating system to be one of the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Middleware is expected to be one of fastest-growing software segment in the sensors market for automated vehicles. With the growing demand for sensor fusion and developments in sensor fusion hardware, operating systems are also undergoing significant developments. Operating systems manage various components of ADAS, such as sensors, processors, and actuators. An operating system communicates with components to properly interpret data and control the vehicle. The operating system must also be able to manage the data collected from the sensors, process it, and use it to safely control the vehicle. Operating systems in autonomous vehicles are responsible for managing the system's AI algorithms. These algorithms are responsible for interpreting the data collected from the sensors and making decisions on how to safely control the vehicle. The operating system can manage AI algorithms, process data, and make decisions in a timely manner. Companies such as AutonomouStuff, NXP Semiconductors, Aptiv, Renesas, Bosch, Mobileye, NVIDIA, Intel, Waymo, and Continental provide operating systems for autonomous vehicle OEMs. Mobileye is focusing on developing advanced operating system features with its EyeQ, which provides supercomputer capabilities within a low-power envelope. The EyeQ features generic multithread CPU cores to provide a complete and robust computing platform that ADAS/automated driving applications demand.

"Europe will register strong growth in the sensors market for automated vehicles in the forecast period"

Stringent safety regulations are expected to drive the demand for sensors and advanced safety systems in Europe. The strategic plan includes mandating major safety features such as lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and drowsiness & attention detection in new vehicles, which has come into effect since July 2022. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK have already allowed the use of autonomous vehicles on particular roads. OEM support and the presence of a large number of start-ups developing autonomous vehicle technology will also drive the market in this region. Leading automotive manufacturers in Europe offer high-performance engines and advanced safety features to stay competitive. Passenger car sales of major automakers such as the Volkswagen Group, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Hyundai, BMW, Toyota, and Stellantis and the integration of advanced ADAS features in their vehicles will lead to the demand for sensors in the region. Also Stellantis, Nissan, Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes, Tesla are developing L2+ models in Europe. According to experts, stringent emission regulations and zero-emission targets in Europe would be a major factor affecting both passenger car and commercial vehicle manufacturers in the forecast period. This will lead to most manufacturers bringing autonomous vehicle features mostly for electric vehicles in the region. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK have already allowed the use of autonomous vehicles on roads, with testing already being conducted over the years for the applicability of these vehicles on roads. The growth of the European sensor system demand can be attributed to technological advancements in driver assistance features, such as traffic jam assist and blind-spot detection. Mandates since July 2022 for the adoption of features such as DMS, AEB, and LCW in passenger cars are expected to boost sensor demand in Europe. The EU is also planning to introduce regulations that will allow carmakers to sell around 1,500 autonomous cars every year per carmaker. Meanwhile, the EU is making sure that these vehicles are safe for its roads before allowing them to be used on a larger scale.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 61355738

Sensor Market for Automated Vehicles Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing penetration of ADAS safety features

Restraints:

Lack of standardization in software architecture/hardware platforms

Opportunities:

Growing development in autonomous space Rising popularity of electric vehicles

Challenges:

Security and safety concerns Environmental constraints in using LiDAR Hard to trade-off between price and overall quality

Key Market Players:

The Sensor Market for Automated Vehicles is dominated by Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), DENSO (Japan), and NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), among others. These companies provide hardware and software solutions to global OEMs and component manufacturers. These companies have set up R&D infrastructure and offer best-in-class solutions to their customers.

Recent Developments:

In January 2023 , ZF Friedrichshafen AG launched Smart Camera 4.8. It enables autonomous cars to have a wider field of view, in turn enabling the vehicle to identify pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles.

, ZF Friedrichshafen AG launched Smart Camera 4.8. It enables autonomous cars to have a wider field of view, in turn enabling the vehicle to identify pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles. In December 2022 , Robert Bosch GmbH launched the 6G-ICAS4Mobility project, which is aimed at integrating communication and radar systems into a single 6G system.

, Robert Bosch GmbH launched the 6G-ICAS4Mobility project, which is aimed at integrating communication and radar systems into a single 6G system. In October 2022 , DENSO launched its new 4mm Wave Radar PCU. According to DENSO's vision of future mobility, the power device in the power control unit (PCU) is essential. The SiC MOSFET will displace silicon-based power devices, and 4mm Wave radar will be widely used.

, DENSO launched its new 4mm Wave Radar PCU. According to DENSO's vision of future mobility, the power device in the power control unit (PCU) is essential. The SiC MOSFET will displace silicon-based power devices, and 4mm Wave radar will be widely used. In September 2022 , NXP Semiconductors started the production of its second-generation RFCMOS radar transceiver. The RFCMOS chip accommodates 3 transmitters, 4 receivers, ADC conversion, phase rotators, and low-phase noise VCOs. It supports short-, medium-, and long-range radar applications, including cascaded high-resolution imaging radar. Moreover, it will facilitate 360-degree sensing for critical safety applications, automated emergency braking, automated parking, and blind-spot monitoring, among others.

, NXP Semiconductors started the production of its second-generation RFCMOS radar transceiver. The RFCMOS chip accommodates 3 transmitters, 4 receivers, ADC conversion, phase rotators, and low-phase noise VCOs. It supports short-, medium-, and long-range radar applications, including cascaded high-resolution imaging radar. Moreover, it will facilitate 360-degree sensing for critical safety applications, automated emergency braking, automated parking, and blind-spot monitoring, among others. In June 2022 , Under a joint project, Continental AG announced the development of an intelligent solution for automated driving in the city. In this project, it collaborated with 15 companies, universities, and research institutes, supported by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection.

, Under a joint project, Continental AG announced the development of an intelligent solution for automated driving in the city. In this project, it collaborated with 15 companies, universities, and research institutes, supported by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection. In January 2022 , DENSO created the Global Safety Package 3, an active safety system intended to increase vehicles' safety by enhancing their environment-sensing abilities. The Global Safety Package helps the driver operate the car securely by combining the capabilities of a millimeter-wave radar sensor and vision sensor. The vision sensor makes use of a camera to detect the surroundings in front of the car, while the millimeter-wave radar sensor makes use of radar to detect the forms of road objects, such as vehicles and guardrails.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=61355738

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Market - Global Forecast 2030

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market - Global Forecast 2030

ADAS Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/sensor-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sensor.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets