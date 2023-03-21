Submit Release
SouthGobi to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results of 2022 on March 31, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. SGQ(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors will consider and approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022 on Friday, March 31, 2023.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com
Website: www.southgobi.com

