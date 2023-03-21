TEAM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 4, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlassian Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Atlassian Corporation TEAM alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased and/or acquired Atlassian ordinary shares and/or common stock between August 5, 2022 and November 3, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 4, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Atlassian Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) macroeconomic factors were having a material adverse impact on Atlassian's business; (2) the slowing conversions from free to paid customers the Company was experiencing constituted a negative trend; (3) paid user growth had also slowed; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Atlassian you have until April 4, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Atlassian securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

