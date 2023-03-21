CRBU ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Caribou common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 23, 2021; and/or (b) Caribou securities between July 23, 2021, and December 9, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the treatment effect of the Company's product candidate, CB-010, was not as durable as defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, CB-010's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, documents issued in connection with Caribou's initial public offer and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Caribou you have until April 11, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

For additional information about the CRBU lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

