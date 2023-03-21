Morocco, 'Great Nation' and ‘Power’ that Contributes to Mediterranean Progress - Spanish Official

MOROCCO, March 21 - Morocco is a ''great nation'' and an economic ''power'' that contributes to the progress and stability of the Mediterranean region, said the Spanish government's sub-delegate in Tarragona, Santiago José Castellà.

"The time has come to move towards full respect for the sovereignty and recognition of a great nation like Morocco," said Castellà at a meeting held this weekend by the Consulate General of Morocco in Tarragona, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The official and former vice-rector of foreign and international relations of the University Rovira i Virgili pointed out that "Morocco is an economic and entrepreneurial power, which helps us so that the Mediterranean is not a border, but an area of stronger relations".

“We must deconstruct a certain erroneous, arrogant and prejudiced vision, and recognize Morocco’s progress'' in all areas, including the promotion of women’s situation, he said.

''The progress made by women in Morocco is the progress made in a democracy and is therefore very important'', said Castellà, welcoming the integration of the Moroccan community in Spain.

“More and more Moroccans live among us and bring prosperity and progress to our society," he added.

This meeting, which paid tribute to several Moroccan women in Tarragona, Lleida and Aragon, was marked by the presence of the Attorney General of Tarragona, Maria Jose Osuna Cerezo, the sub-delegate in charge of defense in Lleida, Fernando Rodriguez de Ravena, the sub-delegate in charge of defense in Tarragona, Antonio Bergonos Gonzalez, as well as officials representing the local authorities.

MAP:20 March 2023