Step Into An Artistic Oasis At The Artist Tree Dispensary And Delivery Oxnard
Explore The Natural Synergy Between Cannabis And The Arts At The Artist Tree's Oxnard LocationOXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Artist Tree Dispensary and Delivery Oxnard is proud to announce the opening of its newest dispensary and marijuana delivery service location. The Artist Tree is known for delivering immersive experiences and one-of-a-kind destinations for cannabis learning, shopping, art, and getting high.
For thousands of years, cannabis has been used as a source of creative inspiration by artists, and this weed dispensary in Oxnard highlights the natural synergy between the arts and cannabis. They aim to enhance customers' perception of the arts while they're spending time in one of their Artist Tree locations or nearby galleries, performance venues, and beyond. The Artist Tree retail stores and lounges showcase revolving exhibits from local artists and offer a variety of arts programming.
At the Oxnard location, customers can find a range of high-quality cannabis products, including Kanha gummies, High Supply flower, Raw Garden, 710 Labs, Yada Yada, Stiizy pods, and WYLD edibles.
Customers have already raved about The Artist Tree's customer service and selection. One customer said, "Love this shop. Great deals. Close by if you live in North Oxnard! Shout out to Michelle for her great customer service. Thank you for all your help! Definitely come back!" Another customer stated, "I am so happy that this dispensary opened up a location near me! I have been to the WeHo location and loved it, so I'm glad I have one around the corner now! They have a great selection and prices!"
Visit The Artist Tree's Oxnard location and explore the natural synergy between cannabis and the arts. For more information about their products, visit the dispensary's website at www.theartisttree.com.
