How to Buy the Right Electric Bike for Women?
An e-bike can be an expensive investment. To help more women find the best folding e-bike for them, this article will cover the factors to consider when buying a women's e-bike and some of the advice we give.
The main difference between men’s and women’s e-bikes
Due to the physiological differences between the two sexes, there are some differences in the design and function of male and female bicycles. The following are the main components where differences exist:
Frame construction
The frame is one of the most significant differences between male and female e-bikes. In terms of stature, women are generally smaller than men, and have shorter arms and legs. Therefore, in terms of frame construction and size, women's e-bikes are typically more compact and smaller than men's bikes.
Handlebar width
Because women have narrower shoulders, women's bicycle handlebars are usually shorter and thinner, and positioned relatively high. This is mainly to facilitate women to be able to easily control the handlebars with a shorter arm length.
Bike saddle
The saddle is the component that comes into direct contact with the body, so it largely influences the comfort of the ride. Men's e-bikes typically use narrower saddles, while women use wider saddles to fit their hips.
To prevent soft tissue strain, women's bicycle saddles often have longer mid-tubes and more pointed noses. They are usually located in the lower and rear of the saddle, which is a seat design that provides the best support for the female rider's sit bones.
Braking system
Bicycle brakes and suspension settings are usually the same, but there are still some differences in brake levers between men's and women's bikes due to size and strength differences - women's e-bikes have smaller brake levers, while men's bikes have wider brake levers.
Step-thru and step-over
Male e-bikes typically have a crossbar. The typical women's bicycle, on the other hand, has a low crossbar construction (also known as an step-thru). In an era when women wore mainly skirts and dresses, this type of bike without a crossbar made it easier for women to get on and off. In modern times, step-thru e-bikes like the Hipeak Elias are still very popular with women. They do not require women to lift their legs too high when getting on and off the bike.
Motor and speed
Folding electric bikes have an electric motor system powered by a battery that helps riders ride faster and easier. The speed of electric bikes depends a lot on their motors. Hipeak Elias is equipped with a powerful 750W motor that can reach speeds of up to 25 mph and 65NM torque.
Another benefit of the 65NM torque motor is that it helps the bike climb easily. Considering women's physical strength, Hipeak Elias' 750W motor allows them to pass easily when they encounter an uphill climb.
Battery and range
It would be unfortunate for anyone to find that their electric folding bike has run out of juice during a trip. The Hipeak Elias is equipped with a 48V 15Ah lithium-ion battery which provide you the longest range of 60 miles on a foldable e-bike.
In addition to being larger, lithium-ion batteries are also lighter. It can reduce the weight of the bike while ensuring long endurance. This is more friendly to women with less power.
Space and load capacity
Most women prefer to carry a backpack or extra luggage when they go out. Therefore, a folding e-bike that has enough storage space and weight capacity is crucial for female riders. In the case of the Hipeak Elias, it not only has a rear rack, but can also be fitted with a bike basket at the front, which is more than enough storage space for most people. In addition, the Elias has a maximum load capacity of 350 pounds, making it the absolute best choice for women who like to shop and travel.
Size and weight
We've already talked about the differences in size for women's e-bikes. Hipeak Elias fit riders from 4.1-6.2 feet and allow you to adjust the saddle height comfortably for your size.
Manufacturing technology for e-bikes has improved significantly in recent years, so they are also lighter than ever before. Considering that most women prefer lighter bikes, the Elias weighs more than two dozen kilograms lighter than most adult e-bikes on the market.
Quality and price
"You get what you pay for" is a principle followed in almost all commodities. Some of the $400-$500 fat tire e-bikes may seem tempting, but they usually have very limited uptime. Other bikes are priced at thousands of dollars because of the brand premium. Therefore, it is more important to consider the cost effectiveness of the e-bike.
Hipeak has 15 years of experience in manufacturing electric bicycles and has its own research and development center and manufacturing factory. Therefore, compared to most e-bike brands in the market, Hipeak can strictly control every quality step from design to production to ensure that every folding e-bike delivered to users will last for a long time. At the same time, as the most cost-effective electric folding bike brand in the U.S. market, Hipeak has the lowest price in its class of electric bikes.
Conclusion
Although electric bikes are not strictly divided into the genders used, it is obviously wise to choose the right adult electric bike for your gender. In fact, if you take a closer look at these differences between male and female e-bikes above, you will find that buying the right e-bike for your gender is not as difficult as you might think.
