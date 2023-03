Hybrid Operating Room Market: Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Technological Advancements Driving Growth

Hybrid - Operating - Room - Industry

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A ๐ก๐ฒ๐›๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐จ๐ฆ is a state-of-the-art surgical suite that blends traditional surgical methods with advanced medical imaging technology to support a range of complex procedures. This innovative space is equipped with cutting-edge CT scanners, ๐Œ๐‘๐ˆ ๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, and fixed C-arms, providing high-quality interventional imaging during surgeries. Designed for a variety of surgical specialties, including neurosurgery, cardiovascular surgery, thoracic surgery, and orthopedic surgery, the hybrid operating room offers a unique combination of open and minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as diagnostic and interventional procedures such as laparoscopic surgery, biopsy, and trauma surgery. With its advanced technology and versatile capabilities, the hybrid operating room is revolutionizing modern surgical practice and improving patient outcomes.

The medical industry has witnessed a significant surge in the adoption of ๐ก๐ฒ๐›๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฌ, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. According to a report by ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, the global hybrid operating room market was valued at $744 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง in 2018, and it is projected to reach $1,804 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 11.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The increasing demand for ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, advancements in medical imaging technology, and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market. With the emergence of innovative technologies and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the hybrid operating room market is poised to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The global ๐ก๐ฒ๐›๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is experiencing a period of significant growth, fueled by a range of factors. These include the increasing number of surgical procedures and the rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, which are driving demand for the advanced medical imaging technology available in hybrid operating rooms. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements in hybrid operating room equipment and a growing number of patients with orthopedic, thoracic, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders are also contributing to market growth.

In addition, the rise in the number of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, along with an increase in patient preference for effective and affordable surgical treatment options, is driving the adoption of hybrid operating rooms. Moreover, the surge in investment in hybrid OR equipment is another factor contributing to the growth of the market.

Furthermore, improved patient outcomes with less invasive procedures are another factor that is expected to propel the growth of the market. However, there are some potential drawbacks to hybrid operating rooms, such as procedural risks and high installation and operational costs, which may hinder market growth. Overall, the global hybrid operating room market is poised for significant growth as healthcare providers and patients alike recognize the benefits of these cutting-edge surgical suites.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. Alvo Medical

2. GE Healthcare

3. Getinge AB (MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG)

4. Hill-Rom Holdings

5. (Trumpf Medical System

6. IMRIS

7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8. Mizuho Corporation

9. Siemens AG

10. STRYKER

11. Toshiba

โ€ƒ๐‡๐ฒ๐›๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐จ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

๐๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ, the market can be segmented into intraoperative diagnostic systems, operating room fixtures, and communication systems. Intraoperative diagnostic systems include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), angiography systems, and other imaging devices that provide real-time imaging during surgical procedures. Operating room fixtures include operating tables, surgical lights, surgical booms, and other equipment essential for performing surgeries. Communication systems include video conferencing, audio systems, and other tools that enable remote collaboration during surgeries.

๐๐ฒ ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, the market can be segmented into cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgeries, and other surgeries. Hybrid operating rooms are designed to support a range of complex surgical procedures across multiple specialties. Cardiovascular surgery is the largest application segment, owing to the increasing prevalence of heart diseases and the rising demand for advanced surgical techniques. Neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and orthopedic surgeries are other major application areas for hybrid operating rooms.

๐๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America is the largest market for hybrid operating rooms, owing to the high adoption rate of advanced medical technologies and the presence of leading manufacturers and healthcare facilities. Europe is another major market, driven by the growing demand for advanced surgical procedures and increasing healthcare spending. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure. LAMEA is also expected to experience steady growth, driven by the increasing focus on healthcare development in emerging economies.

