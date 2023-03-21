Hybrid Operating Room Market: Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Technological Advancements Driving Growth

Hybrid - Operating - Room - Industry

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 is a state-of-the-art surgical suite that blends traditional surgical methods with advanced medical imaging technology to support a range of complex procedures. This innovative space is equipped with cutting-edge CT scanners, 𝐌𝐑𝐈 𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬, and fixed C-arms, providing high-quality interventional imaging during surgeries. Designed for a variety of surgical specialties, including neurosurgery, cardiovascular surgery, thoracic surgery, and orthopedic surgery, the hybrid operating room offers a unique combination of open and minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as diagnostic and interventional procedures such as laparoscopic surgery, biopsy, and trauma surgery. With its advanced technology and versatile capabilities, the hybrid operating room is revolutionizing modern surgical practice and improving patient outcomes.

The medical industry has witnessed a significant surge in the adoption of 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐬, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. According to a report by 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, the global hybrid operating room market was valued at $744 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2018, and it is projected to reach $1,804 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 11.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The increasing demand for 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, advancements in medical imaging technology, and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market. With the emergence of innovative technologies and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the hybrid operating room market is poised to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The global 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is experiencing a period of significant growth, fueled by a range of factors. These include the increasing number of surgical procedures and the rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, which are driving demand for the advanced medical imaging technology available in hybrid operating rooms. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements in hybrid operating room equipment and a growing number of patients with orthopedic, thoracic, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders are also contributing to market growth.

In addition, the rise in the number of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, along with an increase in patient preference for effective and affordable surgical treatment options, is driving the adoption of hybrid operating rooms. Moreover, the surge in investment in hybrid OR equipment is another factor contributing to the growth of the market.

Furthermore, improved patient outcomes with less invasive procedures are another factor that is expected to propel the growth of the market. However, there are some potential drawbacks to hybrid operating rooms, such as procedural risks and high installation and operational costs, which may hinder market growth. Overall, the global hybrid operating room market is poised for significant growth as healthcare providers and patients alike recognize the benefits of these cutting-edge surgical suites.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Alvo Medical

2. GE Healthcare

3. Getinge AB (MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG)

4. Hill-Rom Holdings

5. (Trumpf Medical System

6. IMRIS

7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8. Mizuho Corporation

9. Siemens AG

10. STRYKER

11. Toshiba

𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, the market can be segmented into intraoperative diagnostic systems, operating room fixtures, and communication systems. Intraoperative diagnostic systems include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), angiography systems, and other imaging devices that provide real-time imaging during surgical procedures. Operating room fixtures include operating tables, surgical lights, surgical booms, and other equipment essential for performing surgeries. Communication systems include video conferencing, audio systems, and other tools that enable remote collaboration during surgeries.

𝐁𝐲 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market can be segmented into cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgeries, and other surgeries. Hybrid operating rooms are designed to support a range of complex surgical procedures across multiple specialties. Cardiovascular surgery is the largest application segment, owing to the increasing prevalence of heart diseases and the rising demand for advanced surgical techniques. Neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and orthopedic surgeries are other major application areas for hybrid operating rooms.

𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America is the largest market for hybrid operating rooms, owing to the high adoption rate of advanced medical technologies and the presence of leading manufacturers and healthcare facilities. Europe is another major market, driven by the growing demand for advanced surgical procedures and increasing healthcare spending. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure. LAMEA is also expected to experience steady growth, driven by the increasing focus on healthcare development in emerging economies.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

