Valerie Hope of Connect to Joy LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All organizations, whether a business, school, or place of worship, need leaders. Leaders provide direction, vision, and create an open and inclusive environment where customers, students, and members feel valued and appreciated. Strong leadership is essential for organizations that want to achieve its goals and objectives. However, with mounting pressure and high expectations, today’s leaders struggle with the complexities of their role. That’s why they need highly effective coaches to guide and support them to shift that struggle and complexity into new and more fulfilling ways to help themselves and their organization.

Valerie Hope is an accomplished leadership coach, podcaster, and founder of Connect to Joy, LLC. She supports global executives and mid-level managers to maximize performance and leverage their growth mindset to create positive change.

“I have dedicated my life’s work to helping those in leadership positions create excellent organizations and teams. When leaders inspire everyone to put in their best efforts it creates a culture of high performance and evokes transformation. This results in happier, more engaged employees and more profitable, sustainable business outcomes. In our constantly changing work environment, today’s leaders must continually level up their skills to create and achieve their objectives. Only when leaders have passion, conviction, authenticity, and integrity can they build a great workplace culture where everyone thrives.”

As a successful leadership strategist, Valerie not only draws from her substantial years of training and experience but her warm, approachable down-to-earth nature, makes her extremely relatable to all her clients. She’s originally from the Republic of Panama, has traveled to more than thirty countries, and lived with more than 400 host families. These experiences have made it possible for her to easily connect with people from different cultures and backgrounds.

Valerie emphasizes her three C’s for leadership success. First, leaders must be Conscious, meaning they must acknowledge their own beliefs, be mindful of their reactions, and have a clear and compelling vision. They know what they are committed to, and how that impacts the way they lead their team. The second is leaders must be Connected. Leaders must not only connect to themselves but also to others. “When we connect to ourselves,” Valerie says, “we readily identify strengths and our talents, we can leverage our unique perspectives, and facilitate extraordinary teams. When they connect with other people, they foster open communication and build sustainable relationships.” The third is leaders must be Creative. This opens up opportunities for new ways to solve problems, address complexities, and achieve goals in innovative ways. This maximizes their potential as well as their team’s potential.

Valerie says, “although the work leaders do every day is vital to their organization, that isn’t all they can aspire to be. How well they treat their colleagues, how well they listen, question and encourage and one another is just as critical. Those are human skills. Senior leaders and mid-managers must reflect what it means to live with authenticity and truth.”

“Emotional intelligence is key to effective leadership,” Valerie says. When you gain honest awareness of yourself, you build more effective relationships, build high-performing teams, and encourage a more supportive work environment.

Valerie encourages all leaders to model inclusive behavior. Behavior that fosters deeper, more authentic connections and collaboration. This makes room for diverse perspectives, honoring that everyone has a voice. As social creatures, all humans wish to be included and heard. As that happens, it creates a workplace where everyone can be authentic.

A powerful keynote speaker, Valerie is also the host of her own successful podcast “Not quite Strangers,” where she invites individuals, who don’t know one another and come from different backgrounds and cultures into a conversation which proves that even strangers can establish a meaningful connection.

Valerie echoes the quote by Howard Thurman, ‘Don’t ask what the world needs, ask what makes you come alive and go out and do it.’ This compels us to follow our inspiration, which is our true life’s purpose and is essential for living a happy and fulfilling life.

“Leaders are the cornerstone of every successful organization and in times of uncertainty powerful, emotionally adept, and creative leadership is more critical than ever. My role is to guide and support people to become better leaders. Through coaching, my clients develop strategies that inspire them to be courageous and fully self-expressed so they can achieve the next level of development, fulfillment, and success.”

Close Up Radio will feature Valerie Hope in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday March 23rd at 12 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.valeriehope.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno