Global Corrugated Box Market is expected to reach US$ 213.9 Billion by 2033, growing at a 4.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Having faced the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for corrugated boxes has grown significantly along with the proliferation of online market networks. People are becoming increasingly concerned and vocal about using sustainable products, which is leading to the corrugated box market's expansion.

Although corrugated boxes are increasingly in demand among consumers, the production energy required is significantly high than that for plastic production. In addition to using the wood pulp in their manufacturing, corrugated boxes have a significant environmental impact as corrugated plastic boxes are non-degradable. Owing to these reasons, manufacturers and packaging converters may face challenges to realize their full potential during the forecast years.

Key Takeaways from the Corrugated Box Market Study Report

The United States contributed more than 18% of the overall market revenue generated by the global market in the year 2022. The United States corrugated box market size is estimated to be nearly US$ 24,360.7 million in the present year 2023.

The demand for corrugated boxes in almost all Asia Pacific countries is relatively high nowadays and is anticipated to display a high CAGR through 2033. The year-on-year growth rate of sales of corrugated boxes in the ASEAN region is projected to be 7.6% during the forecast years.

Germany is the leading producer and supplier of corrugated boxes in the Europe region with a market value estimation of US$ 4,352 million in 2023.



Competitive Landscape for the Corrugated Box Market Players

Several notable players are operating in the global corrugated box market, including Mondi Group Plc, Bee Packaging, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Georgia Pacific Packaging LLC, Pratt Industries, Inc., Tat Seng Packaging Group, VPK Group, STORA ENSO OYJ, Nelson Container Corporation, Great Little Box Company Ltd., Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc.

Companies operating in the corrugated boxes market are aiming at product launches, expansions, and strategic partnerships with other manufacturers. Additionally, the key players are expanding their product manufacturing capabilities, product portfolio, and global presence.

Several leading corrugated box manufacturers are undertaking intensive research and development activities. Rengo Co., Ltd is a leading cardboard manufacturing company based in Japan and competing at the global level.

Key segments of Corrugated Box Market-

By Material Type:

Virgin

Recycled

By Board type:

Single Face Board

Double Wall Board

Triple Wall Board



By Grade type:

Liner

Fluting Medium

By Product Type:

Slotted Box

Folder Box

Telescope Box

Die Cut Box

By End Use:

Food Processed Food Fresh Produce Dairy Products Food Grains Confectionary and Bakery Other Foods

Beverages Alcoholic Non-alcoholic

Electricals & Electronics Industrial Consumer

Healthcare Pharmaceutical Medical Devices

Textiles & Apparels

Tobacco

E-commerce

Building & Construction

Homecare

Automotive & Allied Industries

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chemical & Fertilizers

Others



Recent Developments by the Corrugated Box Industries

There is a new range of multipurpose paper developed by the industries that are expected to be suitable for both digital and flexographic printers. To make it possible for the printer to work alongside the packaging material, a multipurpose paper was created. As a result of this advancement, the dimensions of optimal digital printing have been expanded, which might allow digital printing to maximize its potential.

Digitalization is being implemented by Smurfit Kappa in the market for corrugated boxes through the development of a range of new products.

The Smurfit Kappa Group LLC, e.g., announced the opening of a new e-commerce corrugated packaging facility in the United Kingdom in 2021. It has started testing and launching new solutions in the e-commerce arena certified with reliable ISTA certification since June 29th, 2021.





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Corrugated Box Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation Trends

