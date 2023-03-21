Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 390,933 in the last 365 days.

Press release from Diamond Channel 'With Elena', a new social Tv show hosted by Elena Tzovanas

Elena Tzovanas in interviewing Thanos Askitis

Elena Tzovanas in interviewing Thanos Askitis

Elena Tzovanas

Elena Tzovanas

Diamond Channel Greece

Elena Tzovanas in Diamond channel Greece

The first successful show with Thanos Askitis as a guest.

ATHENS, ATTIKI, GREECE, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few words about Elena Tzovanas and her new Tv show in the famous YouTube channel in Greece: Diamond Channel Greece
Elena Tzovanas was born in Evia, Greece and her father served for many years in the Fire Brigade.
From a very young age, her talent and love for television presentation began to develop by participating in several school events and today this effort comes to seal her professional career by presenting the Tv social show "With Elena" on the Diamond channel on YouTube, which this channel has about 85,000 registered followers.
In her first tv show she has a talk with the famous psychologist in Greece Thanos Askitis about social media and provocative photos, partners with violent tendencies but not at the beginning of a relationship, domestic violence. Thanos Askitis answers all these but also goes further...
We wish Elena Tzovanas the best and every success!

Diamond Channel Greece
Diamond channel
info@diamondchannel.gr
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

Thanos Askitis answers to Elena's question about relations between women and men

You just read:

Press release from Diamond Channel 'With Elena', a new social Tv show hosted by Elena Tzovanas

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more