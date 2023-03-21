Press release from Diamond Channel 'With Elena', a new social Tv show hosted by Elena Tzovanas

Elena Tzovanas in interviewing Thanos Askitis Elena Tzovanas Elena Tzovanas in Diamond channel Greece

The first successful show with Thanos Askitis as a guest.

ATHENS, ATTIKI, GREECE, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few words about Elena Tzovanas and her new Tv show in the famous YouTube channel in Greece: Diamond Channel Greece

Elena Tzovanas was born in Evia, Greece and her father served for many years in the Fire Brigade.

From a very young age, her talent and love for television presentation began to develop by participating in several school events and today this effort comes to seal her professional career by presenting the Tv social show "With Elena" on the Diamond channel on YouTube, which this channel has about 85,000 registered followers.

In her first tv show she has a talk with the famous psychologist in Greece Thanos Askitis about social media and provocative photos, partners with violent tendencies but not at the beginning of a relationship, domestic violence. Thanos Askitis answers all these but also goes further...

We wish Elena Tzovanas the best and every success!

Thanos Askitis answers to Elena's question about relations between women and men