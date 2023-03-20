Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 390,755 in the last 365 days.

Inslee statement on Senate capital budget proposal and need to go bigger on housing

WASHINGTON, March 20 - Story 

“The Senate’s capital budget proposal would take us backwards on housing. It’s less than what we approved last biennium. In the middle of a housing crisis, less is unacceptable. We need to go big, so people can go home. In the past two years we were able to make historic investments to scale up and speed up construction of housing and shelters. The problem is growing, not shrinking, so our response must match the moment.

"I appreciate the work of legislators to address the many urgent priorities in our capital budget, including a new behavioral health hospital and housing. I look forward to seeing the House proposal next week.”

Background:

  • In December, Inslee released a housing proposal that included a referendum that will allow legislators to front-load $4 billion of housing construction over the next six years. The underlying capital budget will fund approximately 2,200 housing units in 2023–25. The $4 billion referendum would add approximately 5,300 units additional units during that time, and 19,000 in the following three biennia.

 

  • The 2021-23 capital budget included about $290 million for the Housing Trust Fund and $419 million for a new type of housing called Rapid Capital Acquisition. In 2021-23, federal funding significantly boosted overall funding to more than $800 million. The Senate proposal doesn't include funding for RCA and reduces overall funding for housing unit investments back to $542 million.

 

Capital housing and homelessness investments from 2005 to the present

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee statement on Senate capital budget proposal and need to go bigger on housing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more