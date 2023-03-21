Striking 19th- and 20th-Century Art by John Constable, Karl Schmidt-Rottluff Available at 500 Gallery
500 Gallery
Striking 19th- and 20th-Century Art by John Constable, Karl Schmidt-Rottluff Available at 500 GalleryNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine art from some of the most talented and respected artists of the 19th and 20th centuries will be available in 500 Gallery’s upcoming Connoisseur’s Collection: March Sale. The event will take place live on March 22, 2023 in Franklin, MA, and online bidding is available via Bidsquare.
Leading this 201-lot sale is a landscape painting attributed to English artist John Constable (lot #66; estimate: USD 100,000 – $200,000). Titled Blackberry Paysage, this work is presented in an elaborate frame. 500 Gallery notes that the painting remains in overall very good condition with only slight areas of retouching and scattered areas of light craquelure. Constable lived and worked in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. He is primarily known for the lush landscape paintings that he completed while residing in east England. Despite becoming one of England’s most famous and revered painters, Constable never achieved financial security from his art during his lifetime. His art reflects the ups and downs of his life, including an element of emotional expression that was uncommon for his era.
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/500-gallery/john-constable-attributed-blackberry-paysage-4790050
Another notable item in this sale is a painting titled Two Faces, attributed to Karl Schmidt-Rottluff (lot #178; estimate: $40,000 – $60,000). This oil on panel painting was completed around 1914 and formerly belonged to a North Carolina estate. It shows a woman’s face in profile, while a second ghostly, hatted face blends into the background behind her. Schmidt-Rottluff was one of the four founders of the Die Brücke, a group of German Abstract Expressionist artists who embraced emotion, unrealistic color palettes, and “crude” drawing techniques. Schmidt-Rottluff and his fellow painters were determined to create works unlike anything that had been made before.
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/500-gallery/karl-schmidt-rottluff-attributed-two-faces-4790162
Also on offer is an Abstract Expressionist composition attributed to Sam Francis (lot #140; estimate: $20,000 – $30,000).
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/500-gallery/sam-francis-attributed-abstract-expressionist-composition-4790124
The gouache on paper piece includes a signature, inventory number, and collection stamp. Collectors can also consider an oil on Masonite study in the manner of Sanyu (lot #49; estimate: $20,000 – $30,000) and a circa 1959 abstract painting by German-American painter Hans Hofmann (lot #201; estimate: $8,000 – $12,000).
This auction features several additional lots of interest:
- A portfolio of German posters from the early 20th century (lot #172; estimate: $18,000 – $25,000)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/500-gallery/portfolio-of-german-posters-4790156
- An abstract composition in black, completed in the manner of Pierre Soulages (lot #102; estimate: $8,000 – $12,000)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/500-gallery/pierre-soulages-manner-of-abstract-composition-in-black-4790086
- A watercolor on paper painting, titled Femme Assise, attributed to Léonard Tsuguharu Fujita (lot #197; estimate: $8,000 – $12,000)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/500-gallery/leonard-tsuguharu-foujita-attributed-femme-assise-4790181
- A Yertle the Turtle sketch attributed to Dr. Seuss (lot #88; estimate: $3,000 – $4,000)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/500-gallery/dr-seuss-attributed-yertle-the-turtle-4790072
- Assorted sketches and drawings attributed to Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Wassily Kandinsky
500 Gallery presents curated and distinctive exhibitions of antique and vintage artworks. The gallery staff is composed of artists and art historians with Masters Degrees and experience in evaluating and authenticating fine art. Most exhibitions culminate in live auctions which are webcast to art buyers world-wide.
The Connoisseur’s Collection: March Sale will begin at 5:30 PM EDT on March 22, 2023. Visit Bidsquare to view the complete catalog and register to bid.
Other